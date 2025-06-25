The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

By: Incrypted
2025/06/25 22:02
Moonveil
MORE$0.02348-2.81%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001144+0.61%
1INCH
1INCH$0.1846-4.10%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.06657-0.40%
Octavia
VIA$0.0117-23.02%
  • 1inch has added support for Unichain, a second tier solution based on OP Stack.
  • Among other things, the integration allows balances and positions on Uniswap to be displayed in 1inch Wallet and 1inch Portfolio.

The DeFi aggregator 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network, providing users with new opportunities to swap tokens at more favorable rates. This was announced to Incrypted by the developers.

According to the release, Unichain is now available to users of the aggregator via the 1inch dApp, 1inch Wallet and the project’s API. The integration opens up opportunities for token swaps on favorable terms across more than 12 networks, double protection against MEV bots, access to additional liquidity and more, the 1inch team said.

According to the developers, adding Unichain to the aggregator’s list of supported networks brings the following benefits:

  • better rate for both onchain and crosschain token swaps;
  • faster transactions thanks to sub-blocks with 200 milliseconds time and OP Stack capabilities;
  • double protection against MEV bots thanks to 1inch’s Fusion solution and block formation using Unichain’s TEE;
  • full support in 1inch Wallet and aggregator API;
  • real-time display of Uniswap balances in 1inch Portfolio.

As a reminder, the mainnet of the project was launched in February 2025. It is a layer 2 network developed based on the OP Stack. It allows for faster and cheaper transactions with full compatibility with the Ethereum ecosystem, said the 1inch team.

As of mid-June 2025, Unichain’s total blockchain assets (TVL) reached $832 million, according to DeFiLlama. The integration allows access to this liquidity to be unlocked on the 1inch platform.

According to the release, the integration of 1inch and Unichain has opened up the following capabilities:

  • swap tokens within the Unichain network or between it and other EVM-compliant solutions at the most favorable rate possible;
  • convenient storage and management of assets in the network through 1inch Wallet and 1inch Portfolio solutions;
  • swap protection against MEV attacks by default, complementing the protection provided by blockchain-based blockchain formation using TEE in Unichain.

As 1inch noted, Unichain is characterized by a high volume of stablecoin transactions. Between March and June 2025, the cumulative market capitalization of steblecoins in Unichain grew to $344.2 million, with more than 51% of them issued directly on the network (according to DeFiLlama).

This underscores Unichain’s credibility as a trusted project for professional traders – and its low fees that make frequent transactions affordable and profitable.

The integration extends to the 1inch Developer Portal platform. There, developers can access Unichain through an API, which provides access to a number of features including Fusion, Fusion+, order book and more.

Through the integration, 1inch now supports the following solutions in the Unichain ecosystem:

  • WETH;
  • Uniswap V2;
  • Uniswap V3;
  • Uniswap V4.

As noted by the developers, the move strengthens 1inch’s position as a leading aggregator, bringing together DeFi ecosystems on a single platform. Token swap via Unichain and more than 12 other networks is already available on the 1inch app.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

An enduring conflict that spanned decades has finally found resolution, potentially opening new avenues for cooperation. The landmark agreement, reached after prolonged discussions, marks a crucial milestone in the relationship between the parties involved.Continue Reading:An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved
ERA
ERA$0.4079-3.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 05:03
Share
Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

Hamilton Lane’s SCOPE fund is on-chain via KAIO and the Sei Network, enabling access to private credit for qualified investors worldwide. One of the world’s largest private markets investment managers is officially on-chain. On Wednesday, October 15, Hamilton Lane launched…
SEI
SEI$0.2148-4.36%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0119-21.71%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 04:48
Share
4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

The post 4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least four members of a Young Republicans group chat in which members fantasized about violence against their enemies, celebrated Hitler and repeatedly used racist slurs have resigned from their jobs as others face calls to resign after Politico made the texts public. A video message from President Donald Trump plays at the New York Young Republican Club’s Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on December 15, 2024. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Peter Giunta’s time as chief of staff to Republican New York Assemblymember Mike Reilly “has ended,” Reilly told Politico and Joseph Maligno is no longer employed at the New York Unified Court System, the outlet reported. The job statuses of two other members changed after Politico began making inquiries about the chat before the article published on Tuesday: William Hendrix is “no longer employed” at Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office, and Bobby Walker will not move forward with plans to work on New York congressional candidate Peter Oberacker’s campaign, according to Politico. The four were among the participants in a Telegram chat between January and mid-August among a dozen Republicans campaigning for control of the national Young Republican organization. In the chat, Giunta, then-chair of the New York State Young Republicans, suggested anyone who voted against him becoming chair of the Young Republican National Federation “is going to the gas chamber,” likened watching an NBA game to watching “monkey play ball,” referred to Black people as “the watermelon people,” expressed support for slavery, and wrote “I love Hitler,” Politico reported. Maligno, who previously identified himself as general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, reportedly responded to Giunta’s gas chamber suggestion by writing “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit…
4
4$0.16421-25.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014489-9.08%
Solchat
CHAT$0.1852-6.08%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 04:52
Share

Trending News

More

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

LVMH Sparks Luxury Stock Rally

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities