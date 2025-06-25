CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

By: PANews
2025/06/25 18:00

Original title: Circle execs and VCs misread the market—it cost them $2B

Original author: Protos

Original translation: Ismay, BlockBeats

Editor's note: Circle's stock price has continued to soar since its listing. CRCL has soared from the issue price of US$29.30 to US$300, becoming one of the biggest winners at the intersection of Wall Street and the crypto circle. However, in this equity feast of the leading stablecoin, the earliest executives and venture capitalists have become "losers" who missed the main uptrend. Many of them chose to reduce their holdings on the day of the IPO, missing out on potential gains of billions of dollars in just two weeks. This not only reveals a serious misjudgment of market expectations, but also reflects the cognitive gap between the primary and secondary markets in the new era of crypto finance. When even the founders cannot predict the true value of their own stocks, we may have to rethink: Who is the real smart money in this era full of narrative drive and emotional leverage?

The following is the original content:

Executives and venture capitalists who chose to sell shares in Circle's (ticker: CRCL) IPO missed out on a rocket-like stock price surge.

As of June 6, 2025, these early sellers have missed out on potential profits of up to $1.9 billion. Rather than selling, it is better to say that they "lost because they didn't buy" - their choice is tragic.

The executives and VCs cashed out at $29.30 per share, earning a combined $270 million. But if they had held on for a few more weeks, their shares could have been worth billions.

CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

Take Circle's chief product and technology officer, for example. He sold 300,000 Class A common shares in the IPO at $29.30 per share. If he had not sold these shares, their value per share would have reached $240.28 as of the close of last Friday. In other words, he personally lost about $63 million in potential gains.

CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

Circle's chief financial officer also sold 200,000 shares at the same price in the IPO, missing out on about $42 million in proceeds.

Even the founder Jeremy Allaire was not spared. He sold 1.58 million shares in the IPO, also at $29.30 per share. If he had chosen to hold on at the time, he would now have an additional paper profit of up to $333 million.

CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

Circle VC Misses Out on Billion-Dollar Gains

In Circle's initial public offering (IPO), venture capitalists, executives and other insiders sold a total of at least 9,226,727 shares of common stock at a price of $29.30 per share.

Although these stocks brought them a considerable cash profit of US$270 million, the "opportunity cost" of this transaction was staggering just two weeks later.

If they had chosen to continue holding these shares, they would have made an additional $1.9 billion today.

Objectively speaking, some venture capital firms only sold part of their holdings in the IPO. For example, General Catalyst, a well-known venture capital firm, only sold about 10% of its CRCL shares. According to its latest Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the firm currently still holds more than 20 million shares.

The situation is similar for founder Jeremy Allaire, who still holds more than 17 million shares and has options and restricted shares. Many other venture capital firms and company executives also retained a significant portion of their initial investments.

But even so, the decision to sell at $29.30 is still quite embarrassing when CRCL's stock price has soared to $240.28. Although no one can predict the future, the prediction error of 88% is undoubtedly a "shocking misjudgment" and has already left its place in financial history.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

An enduring conflict that spanned decades has finally found resolution, potentially opening new avenues for cooperation. The landmark agreement, reached after prolonged discussions, marks a crucial milestone in the relationship between the parties involved.Continue Reading:An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved
ERA
ERA$0.4099-3.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 05:03
Share
Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

Hamilton Lane’s SCOPE fund is on-chain via KAIO and the Sei Network, enabling access to private credit for qualified investors worldwide. One of the world’s largest private markets investment managers is officially on-chain. On Wednesday, October 15, Hamilton Lane launched…
SEI
SEI$0.2157-4.26%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0119-23.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 04:48
Share
4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

The post 4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least four members of a Young Republicans group chat in which members fantasized about violence against their enemies, celebrated Hitler and repeatedly used racist slurs have resigned from their jobs as others face calls to resign after Politico made the texts public. A video message from President Donald Trump plays at the New York Young Republican Club’s Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on December 15, 2024. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Peter Giunta’s time as chief of staff to Republican New York Assemblymember Mike Reilly “has ended,” Reilly told Politico and Joseph Maligno is no longer employed at the New York Unified Court System, the outlet reported. The job statuses of two other members changed after Politico began making inquiries about the chat before the article published on Tuesday: William Hendrix is “no longer employed” at Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office, and Bobby Walker will not move forward with plans to work on New York congressional candidate Peter Oberacker’s campaign, according to Politico. The four were among the participants in a Telegram chat between January and mid-August among a dozen Republicans campaigning for control of the national Young Republican organization. In the chat, Giunta, then-chair of the New York State Young Republicans, suggested anyone who voted against him becoming chair of the Young Republican National Federation “is going to the gas chamber,” likened watching an NBA game to watching “monkey play ball,” referred to Black people as “the watermelon people,” expressed support for slavery, and wrote “I love Hitler,” Politico reported. Maligno, who previously identified himself as general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, reportedly responded to Giunta’s gas chamber suggestion by writing “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit…
4
4$0.16968-20.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01446-8.95%
Solchat
CHAT$0.1862-5.62%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 04:52
Share

Trending News

More

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

LVMH Sparks Luxury Stock Rally

Neurolov and mobiNODE Partner to Strengthen DePIN with AI-Powered Infrastructure