Tether becomes Juventus' second-largest shareholder and wants a seat on the club's board of directors

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg data, Tether is currently the second largest shareholder of Italian football club Juventus and hopes to obtain a seat on the club's board of directors. However, Juventus said that any relevant negotiations will be postponed until after the Club World Cup.

As of the close of trading on Monday, Tether Holdings SA has accumulated a 10.7% stake in Juventus, worth approximately 128 million euros (approximately $149 million). It is worth noting that before 2025, no major European football club will list a crypto company as one of its major shareholders.

