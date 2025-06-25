FTX/Alameda linked wallet deposited $9.07 million worth of SOL to Coinbase 4 hours ago

By: PANews
2025/06/25 09:28
Solana
Juneo Supernet
Ambire Wallet
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet related to FTX/Alameda deposited 62,496.7 SOL (worth US$9.07 million) into Coinbase 4 hours ago.

The wallet still holds 110,195.75 SOL, worth $16.07 million.

