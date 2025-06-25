“The whale with 100% winning rate in three battles against ETH” increased its ETH short position again in the early morning, and the current position is worth 122 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "three-fight ETH 100% winning rate whale" added another 10,000 ETH short orders at $2,452 after the rebound this morning. He now holds 50,000 ETH short orders, with a position value of $122 million.

He opened a short position of 40,000 ETH on June 11, and made a profit of more than 20 million US dollars when ETH fell to $2,200 two days ago, but he did not close the position. Instead, after ETH rebounded early this morning, he added another 10,000 ETH short position at $2,452.

His current position is: 10x short 50,000 ETH, worth US$122 million, opening price US$2,725, liquidation price US$2,828, and the current floating profit of the position is US$13.71 million.