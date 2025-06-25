Ledger Signs Jersey Sponsorship Agreement with NBA’s San Antonio Spurs By: PANews 2025/06/25 07:25

MULTI $0.04362 -2.76% JUNE $0.0277 -8.58% BLOCK $0.0195 +2.95% WALLET $0.02453 +0.32%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, the crypto hardware wallet company Ledger has reached a multi-year jersey sponsorship agreement with the NBA San Antonio Spurs, which is its first professional sports uniform sponsorship agreement. Ledger will print its logo on the Spurs' jerseys at the NBA draft this week. The cooperation also includes Ledger's active participation in the Spurs' ongoing community activities in Paris. In addition, Ledger will become the title partner of the Spurs' technology and basketball training camp projects, as well as the Spurs Junior NBA and Spurs Sports Academy Basic Training Camp.