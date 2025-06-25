Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 05:41
Threshold
T$0.01268-4.58%
Union
U$0.000422-2.89%
SIX
SIX$0.0172-0.75%
Vice
VICE$0.02223-15.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02354-2.92%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008916-6.10%

Ryan VanGrack, Vice President of Legal at Coinbase, claimed that crypto regulation is not a partisan issue while testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday.

Ryan VanGrack Urges Clear, National Framework

At the June 24 hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure,” VanGrack urged U.S. lawmakers to develop “a responsible and robust legal framework” that works for all Americans.

“Crypto regulation is not, and never should be, a partisan issue,” VanGrack said. “Economic empowerment, financial innovation, and customer protection are not Republican or Democratic values; they are American values.”

Appearing alongside several heavyweight names in the crypto regulatory sector, the Coinbase executive also criticized the United States’ lack of clear market structure when it comes to the digital asset sector.

“The absence of clear rules for market structure has forced economic opportunities to move offshore and has left customers behind,” he added. “Regulatory uncertainty doesn’t just carry risks—it actively holds back progress.”

Congress Must Act Fast, Lummis Says

VanGrack’s comments came shortly after Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC), Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced six central principles for the development of comprehensive market structure legislation.

“For too long, a lack of clear regulatory authority has forced digital asset innovation beyond our borders and subjected issuers, exchanges, and developers to crippling uncertainty, ” Senator Hagerty said.

“By working towards a reasonable, light-touch market structure framework, we can help bolster our nation’s economy and protect American consumers,” he added.

The Senate has been a hotbed of crypto activity lately, with the GENIUS Act passing through the chamber just last week in a key victory for digital asset legislation in the United States.

Following the GENIUS Act’s advancement to the House, Lummis warned that “Congress must act quickly” to enact additional crypto regulatory measures in order to bolster the legislation.

“The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.12648-6.15%
XRP
XRP$2.4129-3.24%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share
Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

TLDRs; Tesla and Hyundai have slashed EV prices by up to $9,800 to maintain competitiveness in the U.S. market. Tesla’s new base trims reduce costs through smaller batteries and fewer luxury features like ventilated seats. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 now undercuts Tesla’s Model Y by $3,390, intensifying competition in midrange EVs. Falling new-EV prices are compressing [...] The post Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006947-2.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.007606-2.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00467+17.63%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 04:53
Share
Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made statements stating that the days of war on XRP are over. Continue Reading: Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”
XRP
XRP$2.4129-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 05:08
Share

Trending News

More

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

OpenAI to Introduce Adult-Only Mode for ChatGPT in December

Delaware Supreme Court May Decide Whether to Reinstate Tesla $56 Billion Pay Package for Elon Musk