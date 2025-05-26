PA Daily News | Florida plans to cancel capital gains tax on Bitcoin; Binance Wallet will launch the 19th TGE project Elderglade (ELDE)

Today's news tips:

Regulatory/Macro

US, EU tariff talks extended to July 9

According to CCTV News Client, on the 25th local time, US President Trump said that the EU requested to extend the tariff negotiation period to July 9, and he has agreed to this request. Trump said that this conversation with the EU on tariffs was "very pleasant."

Trump posted on social media on the 23rd that he suggested imposing a 50% tariff on goods from the EU starting June 1. He said that the main purpose of the EU was to "take advantage of the United States in trade" and that the negotiations between the United States and the EU "have made no progress." Therefore, he suggested imposing a 50% tariff on goods from the EU starting June 1, 2025. If the goods are manufactured or produced in the United States, no tariffs will be paid.

Project News

Michael Saylor releases Tracker information again, and may disclose BTC increase information next week

Michael Saylor has released Tracker information again, and may disclose BTC holdings next week. He said: “I only buy Bitcoin with money I can’t afford to lose.”

Vitalik: ETH needs to be resilient and private enough

Vitalik Buterin wrote on the X platform: “Nordic countries are abandoning their cashless society initiatives because their centralized implementation of the idea is too fragile. Cash is particularly necessary as a backup plan. Ethereum needs to be resilient and private enough to reliably play this role.”

Y Combinator-backed blockchain company Axiom reaches $100 million in revenue in four months

According to Techinasia, Axiom, a platform founded by graduates of the University of California, San Diego, went online in early access mode in late January 2025, and its revenue exceeded $100 million within four months. The platform is supported by Y Combinator, and users can trade Solana ecosystem tokens, open perpetual contracts on Hyperliquid, and earn income through idle funds. Its revenue data has been verified by Dune Analytics and Token Terminal, and its authenticity and transparency have been recognized by the industry.

Axiom incentivizes users by returning up to 43% of transaction fees. Traders are promoted according to their activity, and high-level users enjoy lower transaction fees and higher rewards. The platform does not issue native tokens, but rewards transactions and referrals through "Axiom Points". Although currently focusing on the Solana and Hyperliquid ecosystems, Axiom has plans to expand into other areas and may become an important participant in cross-chain transactions in the future.

Alliance DAO founding partner: Looking for outstanding crypto founders to participate in secret series projects

Imran Khan, founding partner of Alliance DAO, said in a post on the X platform that he is looking for "several highly skilled co-founders who are seriously committed to the encryption field. You will participate in some secret projects within Alliance, and you must be prepared to go all out." Imran Khan also said that such projects will generate huge profits if they are successful.

Coinbase faces another data breach lawsuit seeking compensation for stock price drop

According to Cointelegraph, the crypto exchange Coinbase and its executives have been sued by investor Brady Nessler for data breaches and failure to disclose UK regulatory violations. The indictment states that the data breach in May caused the stock price to fall 7.2% in a single day, and the $4.5 million fine for violating the UK FCA agreement in July 2024 also caused stock price fluctuations. Coinbase previously disclosed that an insider was bribed to leak user data, which may cause a loss of $400 million.

Inferno Drainer uses Ethereum's EIP-7702 to implement a new attack, causing a single loss of $150,000

Blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer disclosed that the well-known phishing organization Inferno Drainer recently used Ethereum's EIP-7702 upgrade feature to launch a new type of attack, which has caused a single loss of US$150,000.

Coinbase-backed Base Network plans major upgrade to challenge Solana

The Ethereum Layer2 network Base, supported by Coinbase, is about to undergo a major upgrade to increase speed, reduce costs, and enhance decentralization. On May 24, Base chief developer Jesse Pollak announced the upgrade plan on the X platform. The upgrade aims to expand the scale of Base to meet the needs of users and developers. The team is working hard to shorten the transaction confirmation time to 200 milliseconds and reduce the handling fee to less than $0.01. The short-term goal is to achieve more than 200 transactions per second, and the ultimate goal is 1 million transactions per second.

Base is moving towards a more decentralized architecture, and plans to transfer key components of the protocol to Ethereum Layer 1 via smart contracts, allowing independent developers and validators to participate in network development. The core of the upgrade is the Flashblocks system, which can achieve nearly instant "pre-confirmed blocks". It has entered the test network trial and is expected to be launched on the main network before the summer of 2025. In addition, Base will also expand the gas throughput, achieving a 250-fold increase within the year.

Dubai Land Department Partners with Tokenization Platform Ctrl Alt to Launch Real Estate Tokenization Project

According to an official announcement, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced that it will cooperate with the tokenization platform Ctrl Alt to launch a real estate tokenization project, which is also supported by the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Dubai Future Foundation. The project uses XRP Ledger blockchain technology to tokenize property certificates through the PRYPCO Mint platform, with a minimum investment threshold of 2,000 dirhams (about $545). This is the first government-led real estate blockchain tokenization project in the Middle East.

According to the project owner, the plan is part of Dubai's "Real Estate 2033 Strategy", which aims to achieve a tokenized real estate market of 60 billion dirhams by 2033. As a technology provider, Ctrl Alt has completed the tokenization of $295 million in assets and holds broker and issuer licenses issued by VARA.

Important data

CoinShares: Net inflows of $3.3 billion in digital asset investment products last week

According to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, last week, digital asset investment products recorded an inflow of $3.3 billion, with the total inflow for six consecutive weeks totaling $10.5 billion. The total inflow from the beginning of the year hit a new record of $10.8 billion, and the total assets under management briefly hit a record high of $187.5 billion. Affected by Moody's downgrade and the surge in U.S. bond yields, investors are worried about the U.S. economy and are seeking investment diversification through digital assets. The U.S. market had the highest inflow of $3.2 billion, with inflows in Germany, Australia and Hong Kong, while Swiss investors saw an outflow of $16.6 million due to locking in gains. Bitcoin led the inflow of $2.9 billion, but some investors viewed the price increase as a short-selling opportunity, and short-selling products attracted $12.7 million in funds. Ethereum saw an inflow of $326 million, rising for five consecutive weeks, and market sentiment was positive. XRP's 80-week streak of inflows was interrupted, with an outflow of $37.2 million last week.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.75 billion last week, the third highest in history

Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of $248 million last week, with BlackRock ETHA leading the way with a net inflow of $136 million

Japanese listed company Remixpoint plans to purchase an additional 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin

According to CoinDesk, Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced in a board resolution on May 26 that it would purchase an additional 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin, bringing the company's total cryptocurrency investment to 12 billion yen (about 83.98 million US dollars). This purchase will be carried out according to market conditions and is in a different budget from the Bitcoin purchase involved in the stock subscription financing plan announced on May 19.

A whale started selling 1.45 million HYPE coins for profit after holding them for 5 months, with a total profit of $28.4 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, after holding 1.45 million HYPE (worth US$55 million) for 5 months, the giant whale 0x82d8 began to sell HYPE for profit, with a total profit of US$28.4 million.

From December 7, 2024 to January 9, 2025, the whale spent $26.58 million USDC to purchase 1.45 million HYPE at an average price of $18.39. In the past three days, the whale has sold 395,000 HYPE (worth $14.51 million) at an average price of $36.69, and currently still holds 1.05 million HYPE (worth $40.5 million), with a total profit of $28.4 million.

James Wynn hints that he will no longer participate in contract trading in the near future

James Wynn, the whale, once again opened a long position in PEPE with 10x leverage

James Wynn once again recharged 5 million USDC to Hyperliquid, and PEPE's long position has increased to 19.9 million US dollars

James Wynn once again opens a long position in BTC, with a position value of approximately $68.05 million

This morning, the victim of "transaction record poisoning" mistakenly transferred $1.7 million to the wrong address again

According to Scam Sniffer, a victim once again mistakenly transferred about $1.7 million to the wrong address. Earlier today, a victim lost more than $840,000 due to "transaction record poisoning."

A whale/institution that has been silent for 4 years has recently become active again, transferring more than 97,000 ETH

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale/institution that had been silent for 4 years has recently become active again, transferring 97,001 ETH (worth US$248.64 million) to 3 different wallets and 137 ETH (worth US$351,000) to Bitstamp.

The whale withdrew 101,390 ETH (worth $67.18 million at the time) from Binance and Bitstamp 4-5 years ago and currently has a profit of $192.38 million.

Data: SUI, BIO, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $154 million

Token Unlocks data shows that SUI, BIO, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 44 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 1, accounting for 1.32% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$154 million.

Bio Protocol (BIO) will unlock approximately 339 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 28, accounting for 20.22% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$28 million.

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 31, accounting for 1.83% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$22.7 million.

Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on May 30, accounting for 14.97% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$15.1 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 1, accounting for 5.34% of the current circulation and worth approximately $10.9 million.

Renzo (REZ) will unlock approximately 423 million tokens at 7:00 pm Beijing time on May 30, accounting for 16.10% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.7 million.

DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 1, accounting for 1.07% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.