Solana gets new tools to slash validators that engage in sandwich attack

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 03:21
Wink
LIKE$0.00763-2.14%

Solana-based Marinade Finance has unveiled new tools to combat validators that take advantage of traders.

Bad actors among Solana validators have long posed a challenge, but native protocols are stepping up efforts to address the issue. On Tuesday, June 24, Marinade Finance rolled out a suite of tools designed to detect and block validators engaging in sandwich attacks against users.

Sandwich attacks occur when validators strategically place a transaction both before and after a user’s trade. Because validators can control transaction sequencing, they exploit this advantage to extract profit — at the trader’s expense.

Marinade identified such behavior in SOL delegated through its Stake Auction Marketplace. In response, the team developed more effective blacklisting mechanisms and added slashing tools that penalize malicious validators by cutting their rewards.

Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko praises the move

To further mitigate risks, Marinade introduced Marinade Select, a curated list of trusted validators that other stakers can follow. The move has already gained notable support, including from Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, particularly in the context of liquid staking.

Yakovenko emphasized that liquid staking protocols like Marinade, Jito, and Lido should provide feedback on validator performance. This feedback loop, he argued, can help insulate the broader ecosystem from bad actors.

Solana Foundation has been actively trying to overhaul its validator ecosystem for a while. In April, the Foundation announced that it would start cutting small validators from its delegation program. Namely, the organization gives some of its SOL tokens to validators to boost their earnings.

Still, challenges for Solana’s validator ecosystem remain. Due to high fixed costs associated with running a node, many validators struggle to break even. This is why some of them resort to operations such as sandwich attacks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.12648-6.15%
XRP
XRP$2.4129-3.24%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share
Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

TLDRs; Tesla and Hyundai have slashed EV prices by up to $9,800 to maintain competitiveness in the U.S. market. Tesla’s new base trims reduce costs through smaller batteries and fewer luxury features like ventilated seats. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 now undercuts Tesla’s Model Y by $3,390, intensifying competition in midrange EVs. Falling new-EV prices are compressing [...] The post Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006947-2.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.007606-2.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00467+17.63%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 04:53
Share
Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made statements stating that the days of war on XRP are over. Continue Reading: Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”
XRP
XRP$2.4129-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 05:08
Share

Trending News

More

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

OpenAI to Introduce Adult-Only Mode for ChatGPT in December

Delaware Supreme Court May Decide Whether to Reinstate Tesla $56 Billion Pay Package for Elon Musk