Solana price gains 10% as SOL CME futures volume hits all-time high

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:40
Solana
SOL$194.51-3.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002629-12.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02092--%
Oasis
ROSE$0.01901-6.30%

Solana gained nearly 10% in the past 24 hours as upbeat sentiment drove cryptocurrencies higher—and as the altcoin’s futures volume on derivatives marketplace the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rose to a new all-time high.

Per data shared by on-chain and financial metrics platform Glassnode, Solana (SOL) CME Futures volume has hit 1.75 million contracts.

The milestone, reached in the past 24 hours, coincided with a notable reversal for the SOL token. Its price bounced off lows of $125 in the wake of the Middle East conflict to hit highs of $146. At its current value, the altcoin is about 50% off its all-time high of $294 reached in January 2025.

SOL CME futures hit 1.75m contracts

CME futures volume for Solana hitting “the highest on record,” according to Glassnode, signals fresh institutional investor interest in the altcoin. Investors may be positioning ahead of a potential SOL price rebound.

The SOL token last traded above $150 on June 20,2025, with the subsequent dump to lows of $125 coming amid the sell-off that also drove Bitcoin (BTC) to near $98k. But the benchmark digital asset has since bounced to above $105k, fueling gains across the crypto market.

Solana’s gains have cut weekly losses for SOL price to under 1% as at the time of writing.

CME Group announced the launch of SOL futures in March 2025, offering access to micro-sized contracts and larger-sized contracts. Market participants can choose between the 25 SOL micro-sized contract or the larger 500 SOL contract.

After a slow start, with less than 400k in volume in April and May, the metric picked up and surpassed 1 million contracts this week. Analysts have opined that notable CME futures volume could be a signal for demand for Solana exchange-traded funds. Recently, experts gave SOL spot ETFs a 95% chance of approval in 2025.

Coinglass data shows open interest in Solana has increased to over $6 billion. Meanwhile, derivatives volume has increased by more than 28% to $19.2 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.12648-6.15%
XRP
XRP$2.4129-3.24%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share
Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

TLDRs; Tesla and Hyundai have slashed EV prices by up to $9,800 to maintain competitiveness in the U.S. market. Tesla’s new base trims reduce costs through smaller batteries and fewer luxury features like ventilated seats. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 now undercuts Tesla’s Model Y by $3,390, intensifying competition in midrange EVs. Falling new-EV prices are compressing [...] The post Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006947-2.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.007606-2.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00467+17.63%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 04:53
Share
Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made statements stating that the days of war on XRP are over. Continue Reading: Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”
XRP
XRP$2.4129-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 05:08
Share

Trending News

More

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

OpenAI to Introduce Adult-Only Mode for ChatGPT in December

Delaware Supreme Court May Decide Whether to Reinstate Tesla $56 Billion Pay Package for Elon Musk