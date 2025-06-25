DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 00:49
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-8.58%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010848+2.72%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00467+18.22%

When DIA and Arbitrum slashed oracle costs, dApps surged. Now, that experiment scales. Avalanche, Somnia, and others join a program turning data feeds from a cost center into a growth catalyst.

According to a June 24 press release shared with crypto.news, DIA has launched its long-awaited mainnet staking program alongside a multichain Oracle Grants initiative, effectively eliminating oracle costs for developers across more than 15 blockchain ecosystems.

The move, backed by partnerships with Arbitrum, Avalanche, and emerging chains like Somnia, repurposes staking rewards into subsidized oracle fees for up to 12 months on participating networks, turning DIA’s infrastructure into a self-sustaining public utility.

The mechanics behind DIA’s self-funding oracle model

DIA’s model ties staking rewards on Lumina, the project’s fully onchain and trustless oracle stack, directly to usage. Each oracle update on the project’s rollup chain, Lasernet, generates a fee—recycled back into the network.

This creates a feedback loop: more developers using free oracles means more transaction volume, which in turn boosts staking rewards and enhances network security. Zygis Marazas, DIA’s Head of Product, describes it as “utility staking,” a departure from passive yield farming.

This approach builds on an earlier pilot with Arbitrum, where a 30,000 ARB grant funded DIA’s “Oracle Gasdrop” and led to a measurable spike in developer activity.

Now, with the new program, DIA is extending that same model across a broader landscape, committing over two million DIA tokens into chain-specific staking vaults. The implications could reshape how DeFi projects bootstrap liquidity. Oracles, long viewed as a non-negotiable expense, now function as a growth mechanism under DIA’s model.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.12648-6.15%
XRP
XRP$2.4129-3.24%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share
Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

TLDRs; Tesla and Hyundai have slashed EV prices by up to $9,800 to maintain competitiveness in the U.S. market. Tesla’s new base trims reduce costs through smaller batteries and fewer luxury features like ventilated seats. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 now undercuts Tesla’s Model Y by $3,390, intensifying competition in midrange EVs. Falling new-EV prices are compressing [...] The post Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006947-2.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.007606-2.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00467+17.63%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 04:53
Share
Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made statements stating that the days of war on XRP are over. Continue Reading: Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”
XRP
XRP$2.4129-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 05:08
Share

Trending News

More

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

OpenAI to Introduce Adult-Only Mode for ChatGPT in December

Delaware Supreme Court May Decide Whether to Reinstate Tesla $56 Billion Pay Package for Elon Musk