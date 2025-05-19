PA Daily | Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer; Binance Alpha launches SOON and Xterio

Today's news tips:

A whale spent over $5 million to buy FARTCOIN, WIF, BONK, MEW and POPCAT 6 hours ago

The blockchain game Tatsumeeko has stopped development and received $7.5 million in investment from Delphi Ventures and others

Former US President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer, Trump wishes him a speedy recovery

Raydium LaunchLab created more than 119,000 tokens, with a graduation rate of only 0.21%

The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in June is 91.4%.

Analysis: Bitcoin forms strong support in the range of $102,886 to $99,894, and investors hold more than $41 billion in Bitcoin in this range

Binance Alpha launches Xterio, users with more than 194 Alpha points will receive 294 XTER airdrops

Binance will list SOON tokens and start airdrops on May 23

Regulatory/Macro

Jensen Huang: Data centers will become a trillion-dollar blue ocean, and AI infrastructure will reshape the global framework

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that the current rise of information infrastructure is like the power revolution in the first industrial revolution, which will reshape the social structure. Huang pointed out that the market value of the chip industry has reached 300 billion US dollars, and the data center market is moving towards a trillion-dollar scale, driven by AI factories and accelerated computing. Nvidia maintains its lead in the global AI infrastructure competition with its unique CUDAx algorithm library.

Metaplanet purchased another 1,004 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 7,800

According to Metaplanet's announcement, as part of its Bitcoin vault strategy, the company purchased an additional 1,004 Bitcoins for a total of 15.195 billion yen, with an average price of about 15.13 million yen per Bitcoin. As of now, the company holds a total of 7,800 Bitcoins, with an average historical purchase price of 13.51 million yen per Bitcoin.

Former US President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer, Trump wishes him a speedy recovery

According to US media reports, on Sunday local time, the private office of former US President Biden issued a statement saying that Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer and that the cancer cells had spread to the bones. "Last week, after experiencing more and more urinary system symptoms, Biden was diagnosed with prostate nodules. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (grade 5) and bone metastasis." The statement also said, "Although this is a more aggressive disease, this cancer appears to be sensitive to hormones and can therefore be effectively managed." The statement said Biden and his family "are reviewing treatment options with his doctors." US President Trump said that Melania and I were sad to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill (Biden's wife) and his family, and wish Joe a speedy recovery.

The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in June is 91.4%.

According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in June is 91.4%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 8.6%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 66.9%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 30.8%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 2.3%.

Viewpoint

Analysis: Bitcoin forms strong support in the range of $102,886 to $99,894, and investors hold more than $41 billion in Bitcoin in this range

According to BeInCrypto, citing the Glassnode IOMAP indicator, data shows that investors have purchased a total of 27,976 bitcoins in the past week, with a total value of more than $2.88 billion, reducing the circulating supply to about 3 million. The IOMAP indicator shows that Bitcoin has formed strong support in the range of $102,886 to $99,894, and investors have accumulated more than 398,590 bitcoins in this range, worth more than $41 billion. This support area is seen as a strong buying zone, and many investors choose to continue holding to wait for prices to rise. Despite today's 3.3% drop, further declines are unlikely due to strong demand. Previously, Bitcoin briefly touched $107,108, and it is expected to break through $105,000 again in the future, forming a consolidation above $102,734, paving the way for further gains. However, if long-term holders choose to take profits, Bitcoin may fall below the $102,734 support level and further drop to the $100,000 range. The current market sentiment is generally bullish, and investors' accumulation behavior may push Bitcoin to gradually approach its historical high of $109,588, which is only about 6.5% away.

Analysis: Bitcoin bullish signals reappear or reach new highs

According to Matrixport analysis, the bull-bear market indicator of the ratio of Bitcoin market value to realized market value has re-entered the bullish zone. This reversal of on-chain data is usually rare, and the direction changes only within a few weeks. A similar situation occurred in 2020, when it was considered a mid-cycle slowdown. Analysts point out that the positive changes in the current indicators may indicate that Bitcoin is expected to reach new historical highs. Although technical analysis and market outlooks are usually ahead of on-chain data, the emergence of confirmatory indicators is still of great reference value. If the indicator can continue to maintain positive momentum, the price of Bitcoin may break further.

Vitalik proposed a new direction for Ethereum L1 expansion, emphasizing local nodes and user privacy

According to a research post published by Vitalik Buterin, he proposed adding an adjustment of "biased towards local nodes" to the Ethereum expansion roadmap to mitigate the impact of increasing the Gas limit on individuals running full nodes. Vitalik pointed out that the important value of personal nodes lies not only in on-chain verification, but also in the privacy and anti-censorship requirements of reading chain data as a local RPC. His suggestions include: accelerating the full implementation of EIP-4444, building decentralized historical data storage, adjusting the Gas mechanism to increase the storage cost of new states, and proposing a new "partial stateless node" model that allows users to save key states on demand, taking into account storage efficiency and local privacy.

Project News

The blockchain game Tatsumeeko has stopped development and received $7.5 million in investment from Delphi Ventures and others

Tatsu announced that it would stop developing the blockchain game Tatsumeeko: Lumina Fates and launch a new project "Project: Wander", which will focus on community-driven instant social gaming experience. Users holding related assets will gain new value in the new project, and more details and roadmaps will be announced in due course. According to previous news, Tatsumeeko completed a $7.5 million seed round of financing, led by Delphi Ventures and others, and participated by Binance Labs and others.

Binance Alpha launches Xterio, users with more than 194 Alpha points will receive 294 XTER airdrops

Binance announced that Xterio (XTER) has been launched on the Binance Alpha platform. Eligible Binance users with at least 194 Binance Alpha points can claim 294 XTER tokens airdropped on the Alpha event page starting at 16:00 (UTC) on May 19. Claiming the airdrop will consume 15 Binance Alpha points, and users must confirm the claim on the Alpha event page within 24 hours (i.e. before 16:00 (UTC) on May 20), otherwise they will be deemed to have waived their eligibility.

Binance will list SOON tokens and start airdrops on May 23

According to Binance’s announcement, Binance Alpha will become the first trading platform to list SOON (SOON) tokens, and trading will start on May 23. Eligible users can use Alpha points to claim the airdrop on the same day through the Alpha event page, and the specific rules will be announced simultaneously.

Raydium LaunchLab created more than 119,000 tokens, with a graduation rate of only 0.21%

Dune data shows that since the launch of Raydium LaunchLab on April 16, the platform has created a total of 119,123 tokens, but only 253 of them have been successfully listed on the external trading market, with a graduation rate of only 0.21%.

Blum co-founder Vladimir Smerkis arrested in Moscow on suspicion of massive fraud

According to The Block, Vladimir Smerkis, co-founder of Telegram Mini App "Blum" and former head of Binance CIS region, was arrested in Moscow on suspicion of large-scale fraud. The Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow approved the request for his detention and launched an investigation under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code (particularly large-scale fraud). The Blum project subsequently announced that Smerkis had resigned as chief marketing officer and was no longer involved in project development or co-founder. It has been reported that the charges may be related to the The Token Fund and Tokenbox projects he previously led, which raised millions of dollars in funds but ultimately failed to deliver on their promises, causing investors to suffer losses. Blum launched the "Drop Game" in May 2024, where users earn "Blum Points" by clicking on snowflakes on the screen, and promised to redeem them for tokens in the future. However, the airdrop plan has been postponed many times, and there is no clear timetable for the token generation event (TGE) so far.

Important data

A whale spent over $5 million to buy FARTCOIN, WIF, BONK, MEW and POPCAT 6 hours ago

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, 6 hours ago a whale investor spent more than 5 million US dollars to purchase a variety of tokens, including: 1.14 million $FARTCOIN for 1.5 million US dollars, 1.48 million $WIF for 1.49 million US dollars, 33.8 billion $BONK for 682,000 US dollars, 200 million $MEW for 681,000 US dollars, and 1.45 million $POPCAT for 680,000 US dollars.

Hyperliquid traders who earned over $15 million are shorting ETH, BTC and other mainstream currencies

According to Lookonchain, a smart trader who made more than $15 million on Hyperliquid is now shorting tokens such as ETH, BTC, AVAX, SOL and USUAL, and has placed 100 ETH limit short orders between $2460 and $2480.

