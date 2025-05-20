The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

By: PANews
2025/05/20 12:00
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

Author: Weilin, PANews

On the morning of May 20th, Beijing time, the U.S. Senate passed the cloture of the GENIUS Act stablecoin bill with 66 votes in favor and 32 votes against. Although the bill itself has not yet been passed and the GENIUS Act will next enter the Senate's full debate and amendment process, this result has cleared the stage obstacles for the final legislation.

Since Senator Bill Hagerty formally introduced the GENIUS Act on February 4, the bill has been revised several times, adding more anti-money laundering, consumer protection and custody clauses, while restricting technology giants from issuing stablecoins unless they implement robust financial risk control, strong consumer data privacy protection and other measures. The advancement of the bill also shows the key game between bipartisan legislators on the issue of stablecoins.

Earlier this year, US President Trump publicly stated that the regulatory framework for stablecoins and market institutions is expected to be introduced before the August congressional recess. If this important bill is eventually passed, it will become the first federal-level stablecoin legislation in the United States, and its far-reaching impact cannot be ignored.

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

The bill version is constantly changing: adding more anti-money laundering and restrictions on technology giants

On May 8, the GENIUS Act unexpectedly failed in the Senate’s cloture vote with a vote of 48:49, failing to get 60 votes. But on the morning of May 20, the U.S. Senate voted again and passed the cloture motion for the GENIUS Act stablecoin bill with 66 votes in favor and 32 votes against.

A cloture vote is intended to end debate on an issue and prevent lawmakers from delaying or blocking a bill through filibuster.

Previously, the focus of the debate among lawmakers was on several aspects. The first was the possibility of technology giants like Meta issuing their own stablecoins. The second was President Trump’s business interests in the crypto industry. In addition, nine Democratic senators recently stated in a joint statement that the bill still has shortcomings in anti-money laundering, national security and accountability mechanisms.

As of May 19, by comparing the new and old versions of the publicly reported US Stablecoin Act GENIUS Act (the latest version has not yet been officially released), it can be found that the new version has added more provisions on anti-money laundering, consumer protection and custody. The new draft bill introduces an agency called the "Stablecoin Certification Review Committee", which is responsible for evaluating whether the regulatory systems of various states meet federal standards, replacing the relevant powers previously exercised by the Treasury Department, and setting conditions for foreign stablecoin issuers operating in the United States.

In addition, the bill will allow technology companies such as Meta to launch stablecoins and enter the stablecoin market only after implementing robust financial risk controls, strong consumer data privacy protections, and fair business practices.

In addition to these amendments, the core contents of the bill include:

1. The bill defines payment stablecoins as digital assets used for payment or settlement. Such assets are anchored to a fixed currency value and fully backed by U.S. dollars or other approved high-quality liquid assets as reserves at a 1:1 ratio .

2. Licenses and Regulation: The bill establishes a clear application process for issuing licenses and provides guidance for institutions seeking to issue stablecoins. A "dual regulatory framework" is introduced, allowing issuers to choose to register at the state or federal level . Issuers with a market value of more than $10 billion will be subject to federal regulation. Issuers with a market value of less than $10 billion may choose to continue operating under a state regulatory framework, provided that their state regulatory standards are substantially consistent with federal requirements.

3. Reserve requirements: Stablecoin issuers must maintain a 1:1 reserve ratio, with high-quality liquid assets such as cash, short-term U.S. Treasury bonds or central bank deposits as reserve assets . Reserve funds must be managed separately from operating funds and must be certified monthly.

4. Transparency: Issuers must publicly disclose their reserve assets and redemption policies.

5. Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance: The bill classifies stablecoin issuers as financial institutions under the Bank Secrecy Act, and they are required to fulfill comprehensive anti-money laundering obligations, including consumer identification, due diligence, and suspicious activity reporting.

6. Consumer protection: If the issuer goes bankrupt, stablecoin holders will be paid before other creditors .

7. Regulatory jurisdiction definition: The bill clearly states that payment stablecoins are not considered securities, commodities, or investment companies under current federal law.

On May 15, according to the second page of the GENIUS Act draft disclosed by crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, it is proposed to prohibit stablecoin issuers from misleadingly claiming to be FDIC insured or using terms related to the US government; prohibit non-financial technology companies such as Meta and Google from issuing stablecoins unless they comply with regulatory requirements, thereby strengthening the separation between banks and businesses; the draft also strengthens law enforcement capabilities against violations and expands the scope of ethical supervision of special government employees (including Elon Musk).

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

During the bill revision process, lawmakers from both parties also had a heated debate on the Trump family's stablecoin project.

Elizabeth Warren, the ranking member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, has publicly stated that President Trump and his associates have made hundreds of millions of dollars from his crypto business. Trump is also expected to earn hundreds of millions of dollars from his USD1 stablecoin every year. The latest draft of the GENIUS Act currently circulating online does not include any provisions to prevent Trump and his family from making a fortune through their allegedly corrupt cryptocurrency scheme. Instead, the bill will expand the stablecoin market, further boosting Trump's crypto gains.

Finally, during the process of advancement, according to a report on May 15, senators from both parties reached a consensus on this issue. Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said that the wording of the bill has been revised to delete clauses targeting Trump's cryptocurrency projects, such as Meme Coin . She emphasized that the revised bill has improvements in consumer protection and other aspects, and is not focused on Trump's moral issues, but is aimed at regulating the field of stablecoins .

The House of Representatives and the President need to give the green light

Some analysts pointed out that the GENIUS Act would take more time to pass in the Senate and would be easier to pass in the House of Representatives.

Generally speaking, when a bill is introduced, it will be assigned to a committee. Committee members will study, discuss and amend the bill. The GENIUS Act proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty was introduced on February 4 this year, and the committee assigned to it is the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee of the U.S. Senate.

The bill will then go to a vote in the chamber it belongs to. If the bill passes in one chamber of Congress, it will be sent to the other chamber for the same study, discussion, amendment, and voting process.

Once both chambers have voted to pass the bill, the two sides must reconcile the differences in the two versions. Then, both chambers will vote on the same version of the bill for the final time. If the bill passes, it will be sent to the President of the United States.

Once the president receives a bill, he or she will review it. The president can either approve the bill and sign it into law, or he or she can refuse to approve it, which is called a veto. If the president chooses to veto a bill, in most cases Congress can vote on the veto to overturn the president's decision and make the bill law. However, if the president does not sign a bill while Congress is not in session, the bill is automatically vetoed. This action is called a pocket veto, and Congress cannot override this type of veto.

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

Judging from the current progress of the GENIUS Act, it will take time for the Senate to pass it, because filibusters are allowed to prevent the bill from entering the final vote. This time, the cloture motion requires a three-fifths supermajority (60 votes out of 100 votes). The current seats in the Senate are as follows: Republicans: 53 seats, Democrats: 45 seats, and independents: 2 seats (usually voting with the Democrats). In other words, in this vote, even if all Republican members vote in favor, they must get the support of Democratic members.

Now, after the Senate voted to pass the motion to end debate, the GENIUS Act will enter the Senate's full debate and amendment stage, and then will enter the House of Representatives.

However, legislation in the House of Representatives only needs a simple majority (218 out of 435 votes) to pass. Currently, the House of Representatives is controlled by the Republican majority (220-215), so the GENIUS Act will be relatively easy to pass in the House of Representatives.

If the GENIUS Act is successfully signed into law by the President, it will have a profound impact on the stablecoin market. For example, it will promote industry consolidation, and some small issuers may be forced to exit the market due to their inability to meet reserve requirements. Increased consumer trust is expected to promote the adoption of stablecoins. Strengthening reserve audits and anti-money laundering compliance measures is expected to increase market transparency and attract institutional investors. However, the issuance of stablecoins by non-financial technology companies may be restricted. The new provisions stipulate that non-financial companies must comply with regulatory rules when issuing stablecoins, which may bring more barriers to non-financial technology giants such as Meta and Google to get involved in stablecoins.

However, the question of whether the Trump family profited from USD1 through World Liberty Financial remains an unresolved issue. According to the latest public version, the bill does not explicitly restrict the president and his relatives from participating in crypto projects, and this loophole may become a focus of future debate .

On May 9, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the U.S. Senate’s failure to advance the GENIUS Act was a “missed generational opportunity to expand the dominance of the U.S. dollar and the influence of financial innovation.” He warned that in the absence of a unified federal regulatory framework, stablecoins will develop in the fragmentation of state regulations, which is not conducive to the United States maintaining its global leadership and may push digital asset innovation overseas.

At present, although the GENIUS Act stablecoin bill has not been officially signed into law, the success of the motion to end the debate has paved the way for legislation. If it can pass smoothly, the bill will not only become the first federal-level stablecoin regulatory framework in the United States, but may also reshape the entire stablecoin market.

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – "Now They Are Coming to Us"

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – "Now They Are Coming to Us" appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies' more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a "Fed master account" is "hypocritical and anti-competitive." Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector "should be held to the same standards" as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, "If we're talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It's inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other." The Fed's "master account" system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed's reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a "master account" through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple's stablecoin project, RLUSD: "I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they're asking, 'How can we collaborate on this?'" Ripple's CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. "It's really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this," he said.
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants "to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding," during an appearance on "The Charlie Kirk Show" broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within "the next two, three months," alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to "cut into muscle" of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC's Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to "break away" and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP's lone "no" vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will "continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait," blaming "the Democrats' intransigence" for the shutdown.
Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

BitcoinWorld Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon? The financial world is buzzing with discussions around the future of monetary policy, and a recent statement from a key Federal Reserve official has added fuel to the fire. Investors, businesses, and consumers alike are keenly watching for signals regarding potential Fed interest rate cuts and their broader economic implications. What’s Driving Talk of Fed Interest Rate Cuts? Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, recently made headlines by stating his belief that two additional Fed interest rate cuts would be appropriate this year. This isn’t the first time Kashkari has shared this perspective; he expressed a similar view back in August. His comments offer a glimpse into the ongoing internal debates and varying outlooks among policymakers regarding the optimal path for the nation’s economy. Understanding the context behind such statements is crucial. The Federal Reserve uses interest rates as a primary tool to manage inflation and support employment. When inflation is high, the Fed typically raises rates to cool down economic activity. Conversely, when economic growth slows or inflation targets are met, the Fed might consider cutting rates to stimulate spending and investment. How Do Fed Interest Rate Cuts Impact You? The prospect of Fed interest rate cuts carries significant weight for everyone. For instance, lower interest rates generally translate to: Cheaper Borrowing: Mortgages, car loans, and credit card interest rates can decrease, making it more affordable for consumers to borrow money. This can encourage home buying and larger purchases. Business Investment: Companies find it less expensive to borrow for expansion, new projects, and hiring, potentially boosting economic growth and job creation. Stock Market Performance: Lower rates can make bonds less attractive, pushing investors towards stocks, which might see increased valuations. This can also signal a more optimistic economic outlook. Savings Account Returns: On the flip side, interest rates on savings accounts and Certificates of Deposit (CDs) might also fall, offering lower returns for savers. These ripple effects touch various sectors, from housing to retail, and even extend into the cryptocurrency markets, where investor sentiment is often influenced by broader economic conditions and liquidity. Navigating the Economic Landscape: Why Are Policymakers Divided on Fed Interest Rate Cuts? While some policymakers, like Kashkari, see the appropriateness of multiple Fed interest rate cuts, others may hold different views. The Federal Reserve’s decisions are complex, balancing the need to control inflation with the goal of maintaining maximum employment. Key factors influencing these decisions include: Inflation Data: The pace at which inflation is returning to the Fed’s 2% target is a primary concern. Sustained progress is needed. Employment Figures: A strong job market might give the Fed more leeway to keep rates higher for longer, whereas signs of weakness could prompt cuts. Global Economic Conditions: International economic trends and geopolitical events can also influence the Fed’s domestic policy decisions. Market Expectations: The Fed also considers how financial markets are pricing in future rate movements, aiming to avoid undue volatility. The path forward is rarely straightforward, and the Fed’s approach is often described as data-dependent, meaning decisions can shift as new economic information becomes available. The Outlook for Future Fed Interest Rate Cuts Kashkari’s consistent view on two Fed interest rate cuts this year provides an important perspective, but it’s essential to remember that he is one voice among many on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The committee as a whole determines monetary policy through a consensus-driven process. As the year progresses, market participants will be closely monitoring upcoming inflation reports, employment data, and official Fed statements for further clarity. The timing and magnitude of any potential rate adjustments will significantly shape the economic environment, influencing everything from investment strategies to everyday household budgets. In summary: Neel Kashkari’s consistent advocacy for two Fed interest rate cuts this year highlights a potential shift in monetary policy. These cuts, if they materialize, could offer relief to borrowers, stimulate economic activity, and impact various markets. However, the ultimate decision rests with the broader Federal Reserve committee, which weighs a multitude of economic indicators before acting. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does it mean when the Fed cuts interest rates? When the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, it generally means they are reducing the cost for banks to borrow money. This, in turn, often leads to lower interest rates for consumers and businesses on loans like mortgages, car loans, and credit cards, aiming to stimulate economic activity. Q2: Why would the Fed consider two Fed interest rate cuts this year? The Fed might consider two interest rate cuts if they believe inflation is consistently moving towards their 2% target, or if there are signs of slowing economic growth that could benefit from stimulation. Policymakers like Kashkari may feel the current rates are too restrictive given the economic outlook. Q3: How quickly do Fed interest rate cuts affect the economy? The effects of Fed interest rate cuts can be seen relatively quickly in financial markets, but they typically take several months to fully filter through to the broader economy, impacting consumer spending, business investment, and inflation. Q4: Will Fed interest rate cuts impact my cryptocurrency investments? While not a direct impact, Fed interest rate cuts can indirectly affect cryptocurrency markets. Lower traditional interest rates might make riskier assets like cryptocurrencies more attractive to investors seeking higher returns. Additionally, a more liquid and stimulated economy can sometimes boost overall market sentiment, benefiting crypto assets. Q5: Who is Neel Kashkari? Neel Kashkari is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He is one of the twelve regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents who contribute to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) discussions, which set the nation’s monetary policy. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help others understand the potential impact of future Fed decisions! You can share this article on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
