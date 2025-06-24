Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: Stablecoin-related legislation is advancing, which is exciting By: PANews 2025/06/24 22:57

PANews June 24 news, according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that we just suggest that everyone wait and wait for more signs. There are no signs of weakness in the labor market. If we see weakness in the labor market, we will take measures to adjust. As long as the economy remains strong, we can pause here for a while. When the time is right, interest rate cuts are expected to continue. This will depend on economic factors in the coming months. Powell said that our current interest rate level is higher, and there is more room for interest rate cuts than when interest rates are close to zero. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell also said: Stablecoin-related legislation is moving forward, which is exciting.