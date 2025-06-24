A whale deposited 5.21 million USDC and opened a long position in ETH, SOL and BTC with high leverage on HyperLiquid By: PANews 2025/06/24 22:26

SOL $194.49 -3.12% BTC $111,281.68 -1.59% USDC $0.9995 +0.01% JUNE $0.0277 -8.58% ETH $3,974.81 -3.45%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale recharged $5.21 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened ETH , SOL and BTC long positions with 20x leverage for the first time.