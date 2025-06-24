SharpLink Gaming spent $30.67 million to increase its holdings by 12,207 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 188,478 ETH

By: PANews
2025/06/24 21:54
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-8.58%
Ethereum
ETH$3,975.05-3.44%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) announced that it would increase its total Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings to 188,478 . The company increased its holdings of 12,207 ETH at an average price of $ 2,513 per ETH between June 16 and 20 , 2025 , for a total of $ 30.67 million. In addition, the company raised approximately $ 27.7 million in net proceeds through ATM issuance, and plans to continue to use most of the funds to increase its holdings of ETH . As of June 20 , SharpLink has pledged all of its ETH holdings and has received 120 ETH rewards since launching its Ethereum-centric asset strategy on June 2 .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.12648-6.15%
XRP
XRP$2.4129-3.24%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share
Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

TLDRs; Tesla and Hyundai have slashed EV prices by up to $9,800 to maintain competitiveness in the U.S. market. Tesla’s new base trims reduce costs through smaller batteries and fewer luxury features like ventilated seats. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 now undercuts Tesla’s Model Y by $3,390, intensifying competition in midrange EVs. Falling new-EV prices are compressing [...] The post Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006947-2.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.007606-2.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00467+17.63%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/16 04:53
Share
Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made statements stating that the days of war on XRP are over. Continue Reading: Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”
XRP
XRP$2.4129-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 05:08
Share

Trending News

More

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Tesla and Hyundai Drop Costs to Stay Competitive in US

Special Comments from Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse: “That Ship Has Already Sailed in Cryptocurrencies”

OpenAI to Introduce Adult-Only Mode for ChatGPT in December

Delaware Supreme Court May Decide Whether to Reinstate Tesla $56 Billion Pay Package for Elon Musk