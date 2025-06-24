Coin responds to the "SparkKitty virus infection" incident: related high-risk functions have not been activated, and user data is always safe

By: PANews
2025/06/24 21:15
PANews reported on June 24 that Coincoin issued an announcement. In response to the article " Coincoin suspected of being infected with a new malicious virus" published by Securelist today, Coincoin said that a third-party SDK was indeed implanted, but the relevant high-risk functions were never activated from beginning to end, and user data was always safe. Coincoin stated that the SDK is only used for daily activity statistics, and the high-risk interfaces involving album permissions and image uploads have been fully disabled, without affecting user privacy. Currently, Coincoin has launched a full code review, accelerated the release of security versions, and upgraded security processes, and promised to continue to strengthen platform security protection.

