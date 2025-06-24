Ark Invest dumps more Circle shares to renew bets on other stocks

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.02362-2.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.10336-8.48%
Particl
PART$0.2776+1.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-8.58%
ARK
ARK$0.3469-3.93%

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is showing no signs of slowing down its Circle shares sell-off and has made yet another sizable dump as part of its ongoing portfolio reshuffle.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, Ark Invest offloaded another major portion of its million-dollar stake in CRCL, the newly listed stock of stablecoin issuer Circle. The sale, worth approximately $110 million, marked the firm’s fourth large-scale dump in less than a week and comes just a day after its $146.2 million sell-off.

ARK spread the three-part sale across different funds. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) sold 306,921 units of the shares, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) offloaded 72,302, and the remaining 36,621 were sold by the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

The streak of sales comes as CRCL continues to surge, suggesting Ark is capitalizing on its early investment gains. Trading at $263.45 at the time of writing, the stock has been on an upward rise since debuting at $31 just weeks ago, and briefly spiked near $300 during intraday trading on Monday.

In total, the Cathie Wood-led investment firm has now sold around 1.6 million CRCL shares. Despite the sell-offs, it maintains its status as one of the largest stakeholders in the stablecoin issuer’s stock and still holds approximately 2.8 million shares.

Following the latest sale, Ark Invest reallocated capital into other positions, boosting its holdings in Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD). The firm purchased 4,198 COIN shares worth $1.3 million and 319,640 HOOD shares valued at $24.4 million, among others.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.08115-3.20%
CROSS
CROSS$0.1264-6.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009096-1.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

The post United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A United Airlines Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft departs at San Diego International Airport en route to New York on Aug. 24, 2024. Kevin Carter | Getty Images United Airlines on Wednesday forecast higher-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter after a rocky start to 2025. The carrier expects to earn between $3 and $3.50 a share for the last three months of the year, compared with analysts’ estimate of $2.86 a share. United has been expanding its flying capacity, while its rivals have scaled back some of their growth plans after a glut of flights weighed on fares this year. The airline increased capacity 7% in the third quarter over last year. Unit passenger revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell 3.3% for domestic travel and 7.1% for international. Sales from its lucrative loyalty program rose 9%. In an interview last month, United CEO Scott Kirby last month defended the airline’s growth plan and said the carrier was winning loyal customers through its network, new technology like complimentary inflight Wi-Fi, refreshed cabins and new lounges. “Those investments over almost a decade, combined with great service from our people, have allowed United to win and retain brand-loyal customers, leading to economic resilience even with macro economic volatility through the first three quarters of the year and significant upside as the economy and demand are improving in the fourth quarter,” Kirby said in a release on Wednesday. Still, for the third quarter, United beat earnings expectations, although its revenue fell short of estimates. Here is what United Airlines reported for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on estimates compiled by LSEG: Earnings per share: $2.78 adjusted vs. $2.62 expected Revenue: $15.23 billion vs. $15.33 billion expected United’s third-quarter revenue was $15.23 billion, up 2.6% from $14.84 billion last year.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014426-9.26%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.004544-10.70%
1
1$0.013138+56.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 04:13
Share
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 18. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Moonveil
MORE$0.02357-2.19%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00783-0.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:23
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally

Zeta Network partners with Solv Bitcoin to build out a $230 million BTC and SolvBTC treasury

Eric Trump to Launch Real Estate Tokenization Project