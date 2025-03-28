From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium

By: PANews
2025/03/28 13:13
FUNToken
FUN$0.005046-9.35%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003822-6.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00451+15.93%

Author: Frank, PANews

In the Solana ecosystem, a "civil war" involving hundreds of millions of dollars in transaction volume is unfolding. Pump.fun and Raydium, two platforms that once depended on each other, are now in a competitive situation.

Through in-depth analysis of Raydium pool data, PANews found that Pump.fun's impact on Raydium may far exceed market expectations. In the past year, relying on the popularity of Pump.fun, Raydium can be said to have achieved a win without any effort. And Pump.fun's launch of its own decentralized exchange PumpSwap has undoubtedly cut off Raydium's biggest source of income.

In the context of the overall cooling of the MEME market, is this "civil war" just a meaningless internal consumption? PANews will reveal the nature of this fight through data analysis and explore its impact on the Solana ecosystem and the entire MEME market.

Data Perspective: Pump.fun Tokens Occupy Half of Raydium

When Pump.fun announced the launch of its own DEX, PumpSwap, in early March, the market generally believed that this would have a certain impact on Raydium, but few people realized the severity of this impact. PANews analyzed about 250,000 trading pairs in Raydium AMM and CLMM pools, perhaps to get a glimpse of the true relationship between Pump.fun and Raydium and their future possibilities.

In Raydium's AMM pools, the tokens generated by Pump.fun account for as much as 43.96%. Specifically, among the 216,000 AMM pools, 95,000 pools contain Pump.fun tokens. The total TVL of these Pump.fun token pools reached US$726 million, accounting for 50.79% of the total TVL of AMM. Even if the CLMM pool is included in the calculation, the overall share of Pump.fun tokens in all Raydium pools is still as high as 43.68%.

This means that Pump.fun contributes nearly half of Raydium's transaction volume and revenue. PANews estimates that Pump.fun brings Raydium an annual revenue of tens of millions of dollars. When Pump.fun announced the launch of PumpSwap, the price of RAY tokens plummeted by 15% within 24 hours. The market's reaction to the news confirmed the importance of Pump.fun to Raydium. From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium

The launch of PumpSwap poses a direct threat to Raydium in three main aspects: first, the zero migration fee (compared to Raydium's 6 SOL) greatly reduces the cost of user migration; second, the instant migration function simplifies the process from token launch to trading; finally, the improved liquidity and creator revenue sharing model are more friendly to token creators. These advantages may cause a large number of users to migrate from Raydium to PumpSwap, further exacerbating Raydium's revenue loss.

Raydium’s Counterattack: Can LaunchLab Turn the Tide?

Raydium did not sit idly by in the face of the threat of PumpSwap. In mid-March, Raydium announced that it was developing a token launch platform called LaunchLab as a direct competition to Pump.fun. Interestingly, Raydium had actually been developing LaunchLab for several months, but had previously shelved the project, perhaps because it did not want the team to feel that Raydium was directly competing with Pump.fun. Obviously, the launch of PumpSwap broke this concern. On March 26, Raydium said it would officially launch LaunchLab within a week.

According to reports, LaunchLab plans to provide a number of innovative features, including linear, exponential, and logarithmic bonding curves to adjust token prices based on demand; allow third-party UIs to set their own fees; support multiple quote tokens in addition to SOL; and integrate with Raydium's liquidity provider locker. These features are designed to provide token creators with more flexibility and control to compete with Pump.fun.

However, it remains unknown whether LaunchLab can save the huge revenue loss faced by Raydium. First, Pump.fun has established a strong brand recognition and user base in the field of memecoin launches; second, PumpSwap's zero migration fee and instant migration function have provided users with significant cost and convenience advantages; finally, Raydium needs to complete the development and promotion of LaunchLab in a short period of time, which is a huge challenge in itself.

From a strategic perspective, Raydium emphasized that LaunchLab is not intended to replace Pump.fun, but to provide an alternative for teams that do not want to develop their own programs from scratch. This statement may be to avoid direct confrontation with Pump.fun, but in fact, the launch of LaunchLab is undoubtedly a strategic response to the threat of PumpSwap.

MEME market cools down: Is the civil war just a waste of time?

Behind the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium, the bigger background is the cooling trend of the overall MEME market. At the beginning of 2025, the meme coin market showed a change from Solana's dominance to multi-chain competition, but the market heat has obviously declined.

Solana’s on-chain fees dropped from a weekly peak of $89.91 million in January 2025 to $5.64 million on March 17, a drop of approximately 93.7%.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium

In addition, DEX trading volume has also experienced a cliff-like decline. On March 27, Solana's DEX trading volume was about 1.38 billion US dollars, which was only 3.8% of the high of 35.8 billion US dollars in January. From a macro-cyclical perspective, the current trading volume seems to have returned to the same period in 2024.

Several other competing public chains have also experienced a downturn. The daily transaction volume of the Base chain has now dropped to $369 million, down 86% from January. The BSC chain has created a short-term peak thanks to the orders of top Vs such as CZ. Although the current daily transaction volume remains above $1 billion, it is also much lower than the peak of 8.4 billion in January.

Four.meme, which is popular on the BSC chain, has also experienced a significant decline recently after a brief peak. On March 27, the transaction volume of Four.meme was only 20 million US dollars, a 75% decrease from the peak of 80 million US dollars on March 21.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium

According to PANews' observation, several professional Rug robots on Pump.fun have also been shut down recently. When the sickle is no longer profitable, the market seems to have really entered a cold winter period.

In this context, the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium is likely to be just a meaningless internal consumption. The two sides are competing for a shrinking market, not a continuously growing blue ocean. Without real innovation and practical value, this competition may only accelerate the cooling of the market and the division of the Solana ecosystem.

The transformation of the relationship between Pump.fun and Raydium from cooperation to competition reveals the deep contradictions in the Solana ecosystem. Although data analysis shows that the launch of PumpSwap may cause Raydium to lose nearly half of the new token market in the future, it should be noted that data can only illustrate history, but cannot truly predict the future. As the market shrinks, Pump.fun may not have the ability to give Raydium a transfusion. The launch of PumpSwap is more like a helpless act of self-protection.

For investors, while paying attention to the competition between Pump.fun, Raydium or Four.meme, they should be more alert to the overall cooling trend of the MEME market to avoid becoming the "last leek" in this "civil war". The future market trend is still unclear, but patience is always the most core technology to cross the cycle.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4059-3.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00446+15.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013109-18.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+2.31%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005805-1.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02339-3.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share
Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

BitcoinWorld Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon? The financial world is buzzing with discussions around the future of monetary policy, and a recent statement from a key Federal Reserve official has added fuel to the fire. Investors, businesses, and consumers alike are keenly watching for signals regarding potential Fed interest rate cuts and their broader economic implications. What’s Driving Talk of Fed Interest Rate Cuts? Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, recently made headlines by stating his belief that two additional Fed interest rate cuts would be appropriate this year. This isn’t the first time Kashkari has shared this perspective; he expressed a similar view back in August. His comments offer a glimpse into the ongoing internal debates and varying outlooks among policymakers regarding the optimal path for the nation’s economy. Understanding the context behind such statements is crucial. The Federal Reserve uses interest rates as a primary tool to manage inflation and support employment. When inflation is high, the Fed typically raises rates to cool down economic activity. Conversely, when economic growth slows or inflation targets are met, the Fed might consider cutting rates to stimulate spending and investment. How Do Fed Interest Rate Cuts Impact You? The prospect of Fed interest rate cuts carries significant weight for everyone. For instance, lower interest rates generally translate to: Cheaper Borrowing: Mortgages, car loans, and credit card interest rates can decrease, making it more affordable for consumers to borrow money. This can encourage home buying and larger purchases. Business Investment: Companies find it less expensive to borrow for expansion, new projects, and hiring, potentially boosting economic growth and job creation. Stock Market Performance: Lower rates can make bonds less attractive, pushing investors towards stocks, which might see increased valuations. This can also signal a more optimistic economic outlook. Savings Account Returns: On the flip side, interest rates on savings accounts and Certificates of Deposit (CDs) might also fall, offering lower returns for savers. These ripple effects touch various sectors, from housing to retail, and even extend into the cryptocurrency markets, where investor sentiment is often influenced by broader economic conditions and liquidity. Navigating the Economic Landscape: Why Are Policymakers Divided on Fed Interest Rate Cuts? While some policymakers, like Kashkari, see the appropriateness of multiple Fed interest rate cuts, others may hold different views. The Federal Reserve’s decisions are complex, balancing the need to control inflation with the goal of maintaining maximum employment. Key factors influencing these decisions include: Inflation Data: The pace at which inflation is returning to the Fed’s 2% target is a primary concern. Sustained progress is needed. Employment Figures: A strong job market might give the Fed more leeway to keep rates higher for longer, whereas signs of weakness could prompt cuts. Global Economic Conditions: International economic trends and geopolitical events can also influence the Fed’s domestic policy decisions. Market Expectations: The Fed also considers how financial markets are pricing in future rate movements, aiming to avoid undue volatility. The path forward is rarely straightforward, and the Fed’s approach is often described as data-dependent, meaning decisions can shift as new economic information becomes available. The Outlook for Future Fed Interest Rate Cuts Kashkari’s consistent view on two Fed interest rate cuts this year provides an important perspective, but it’s essential to remember that he is one voice among many on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The committee as a whole determines monetary policy through a consensus-driven process. As the year progresses, market participants will be closely monitoring upcoming inflation reports, employment data, and official Fed statements for further clarity. The timing and magnitude of any potential rate adjustments will significantly shape the economic environment, influencing everything from investment strategies to everyday household budgets. In summary: Neel Kashkari’s consistent advocacy for two Fed interest rate cuts this year highlights a potential shift in monetary policy. These cuts, if they materialize, could offer relief to borrowers, stimulate economic activity, and impact various markets. However, the ultimate decision rests with the broader Federal Reserve committee, which weighs a multitude of economic indicators before acting. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does it mean when the Fed cuts interest rates? When the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, it generally means they are reducing the cost for banks to borrow money. This, in turn, often leads to lower interest rates for consumers and businesses on loans like mortgages, car loans, and credit cards, aiming to stimulate economic activity. Q2: Why would the Fed consider two Fed interest rate cuts this year? The Fed might consider two interest rate cuts if they believe inflation is consistently moving towards their 2% target, or if there are signs of slowing economic growth that could benefit from stimulation. Policymakers like Kashkari may feel the current rates are too restrictive given the economic outlook. Q3: How quickly do Fed interest rate cuts affect the economy? The effects of Fed interest rate cuts can be seen relatively quickly in financial markets, but they typically take several months to fully filter through to the broader economy, impacting consumer spending, business investment, and inflation. Q4: Will Fed interest rate cuts impact my cryptocurrency investments? While not a direct impact, Fed interest rate cuts can indirectly affect cryptocurrency markets. Lower traditional interest rates might make riskier assets like cryptocurrencies more attractive to investors seeking higher returns. Additionally, a more liquid and stimulated economy can sometimes boost overall market sentiment, benefiting crypto assets. Q5: Who is Neel Kashkari? Neel Kashkari is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He is one of the twelve regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents who contribute to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) discussions, which set the nation’s monetary policy. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help others understand the potential impact of future Fed decisions! You can share this article on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.09063-6.60%
Threshold
T$0.01274-3.63%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01417-2.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Crypto Supercycle in 2025? DeepSeek Ranks the Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now