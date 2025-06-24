Fintech Firm Fiserv Taps PayPal and Circle to Power Its Stablecoin Initiative

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 12:32
SIX
SIX$0.01712-1.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.07995-5.10%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12634-6.82%

Fiserv, one of the largest fintech firms in the US, announced plans Monday to launch its own US dollar-backed stablecoin, FIUSD. The company is teaming up with PayPal and Circle to expand digital asset services across its banking and payments network.

It aims to roll out the token by the end of the year, tapping into infrastructure provided by Paxos and Circle.

FIUSD will initially run on the Solana blockchain. Also, it will be integrated with Fiserv’s existing digital platforms, including its Finxact core banking engine.

The move comes just days after the US Senate passed long-awaited stablecoin legislation, signaling growing institutional confidence in regulated digital dollar equivalents.

Partnership Eyes Cross-Border Payments Using FIUSD and PYUSD

As regulatory clarity improves in Washington, Fiserv appears poised to act swiftly. It aims to provide financial institutions and merchants with new ways to settle payments. In addition, it plans to support remittances and invoice reconciliation using tokenized dollars.

Additionally, the partnership with PayPal includes plans to explore joint use of FIUSD and PYUSD, which launched in 2023. Now, both firms aim to integrate the two stablecoins into cross-border transfers and merchant payment solutions.

PYUSD is already used within PayPal’s remittance service Xoom and for vendor settlement.

Fiserv Leverages Vast Client Network to Scale Stablecoin Adoption

Fiserv’s stablecoin strategy builds on its broad network, which includes ties to over 10,000 financial institutions and six million merchants.

This existing scale, the company said, gives clients a way to adopt digital asset tools without needing to overhaul legacy systems.

Moreover, the FIUSD token is designed to work seamlessly with other stablecoins. This could help Fiserv attract additional partners over time.

Beyond FIUSD, the company is also exploring support for deposit tokens. These would let banks offer digital payment solutions while still maintaining regulatory protections and the capital advantages of traditional deposits.

Following the announcement, shares of Milwaukee-based Fiserv rose nearly 5%. The increase reflects investor confidence in the company’s move into regulated digital currency infrastructure.

With stablecoin legislation gaining momentum in the US, Fiserv’s entry positions it as one of the first major banking tech providers to integrate tokenized dollars into its core ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.08115-3.20%
CROSS
CROSS$0.1264-6.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009096-1.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

The post United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A United Airlines Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft departs at San Diego International Airport en route to New York on Aug. 24, 2024. Kevin Carter | Getty Images United Airlines on Wednesday forecast higher-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter after a rocky start to 2025. The carrier expects to earn between $3 and $3.50 a share for the last three months of the year, compared with analysts’ estimate of $2.86 a share. United has been expanding its flying capacity, while its rivals have scaled back some of their growth plans after a glut of flights weighed on fares this year. The airline increased capacity 7% in the third quarter over last year. Unit passenger revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell 3.3% for domestic travel and 7.1% for international. Sales from its lucrative loyalty program rose 9%. In an interview last month, United CEO Scott Kirby last month defended the airline’s growth plan and said the carrier was winning loyal customers through its network, new technology like complimentary inflight Wi-Fi, refreshed cabins and new lounges. “Those investments over almost a decade, combined with great service from our people, have allowed United to win and retain brand-loyal customers, leading to economic resilience even with macro economic volatility through the first three quarters of the year and significant upside as the economy and demand are improving in the fourth quarter,” Kirby said in a release on Wednesday. Still, for the third quarter, United beat earnings expectations, although its revenue fell short of estimates. Here is what United Airlines reported for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on estimates compiled by LSEG: Earnings per share: $2.78 adjusted vs. $2.62 expected Revenue: $15.23 billion vs. $15.33 billion expected United’s third-quarter revenue was $15.23 billion, up 2.6% from $14.84 billion last year.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014426-9.26%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.004544-10.70%
1
1$0.013138+56.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 04:13
Share
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 18. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Moonveil
MORE$0.02357-2.19%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00783-0.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:23
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally

Zeta Network partners with Solv Bitcoin to build out a $230 million BTC and SolvBTC treasury

Eric Trump to Launch Real Estate Tokenization Project