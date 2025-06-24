Midnight Network Releases NIGHT Token Economics and “Glacier Airdrop” Mechanism

By: PANews
2025/06/24 09:45
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002167+1.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009102-1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-8.58%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Coindesk, the privacy-focused blockchain project Midnight Network released a token economics white paper and announced in advance the "Glacier Airdrop" mechanism for the native NIGHT token, which will be available next month. The "Glacier Drop" will be carried out in three phases, involving eight major blockchain ecosystems such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

During the 60-day claiming period starting in July, eligible wallets holding at least $100 in native tokens at the time of the pre-snapshot can claim the full quota. This is followed by a 30-day "treasure hunt mine" phase, where unclaimed tokens will be redistributed to participants who complete computing tasks through a mechanism similar to proof of work. After the mainnet goes online later this year, it will enter a four-year "lost and found" phase, where original claimants who missed the initial claim can recover part of the quota through self-verification. To prevent supply shocks, NIGHT tokens will be randomly unlocked in four times over 360 days. Fahmi Syed, chairman of the Midnight Foundation, said that this mechanism embodies the vision of "rational privacy" and allows developers to finely control on-chain data sharing. The qualification snapshot has been completed and is now open for query.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed rate decision September 2025

Fed rate decision September 2025

The post Fed rate decision September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a widely anticipated rate cut and signaled that two more are on the way before the end of the year as concerns intensified over the U.S. labor market. In an 11-to-1 vote signaling less dissent than Wall Street had anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point. The decision puts the overnight funds rate in a range between 4.00%-4.25%. Newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker voting against the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, looked at for possible additional dissents, both voted for the 25-basis point reduction. All were appointed by President Donald Trump, who has badgered the Fed all summer to cut not merely in its traditional quarter-point moves but to lower the fed funds rate quickly and aggressively. In the post-meeting statement, the committee again characterized economic activity as having “moderated” but added language saying that “job gains have slowed” and noted that inflation “has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” Lower job growth and higher inflation are in conflict with the Fed’s twin goals of stable prices and full employment.  “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated” the Fed statement said. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen.” Markets showed mixed reaction to the developments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses. Treasury yields were modestly lower. At his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed the concerns about the labor market. “The marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual in this less dynamic…
Union
U$0.006948-1.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.05-4.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02366-2.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:44
Share
United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

The post United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A United Airlines Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft departs at San Diego International Airport en route to New York on Aug. 24, 2024. Kevin Carter | Getty Images United Airlines on Wednesday forecast higher-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter after a rocky start to 2025. The carrier expects to earn between $3 and $3.50 a share for the last three months of the year, compared with analysts’ estimate of $2.86 a share. United has been expanding its flying capacity, while its rivals have scaled back some of their growth plans after a glut of flights weighed on fares this year. The airline increased capacity 7% in the third quarter over last year. Unit passenger revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell 3.3% for domestic travel and 7.1% for international. Sales from its lucrative loyalty program rose 9%. In an interview last month, United CEO Scott Kirby last month defended the airline’s growth plan and said the carrier was winning loyal customers through its network, new technology like complimentary inflight Wi-Fi, refreshed cabins and new lounges. “Those investments over almost a decade, combined with great service from our people, have allowed United to win and retain brand-loyal customers, leading to economic resilience even with macro economic volatility through the first three quarters of the year and significant upside as the economy and demand are improving in the fourth quarter,” Kirby said in a release on Wednesday. Still, for the third quarter, United beat earnings expectations, although its revenue fell short of estimates. Here is what United Airlines reported for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on estimates compiled by LSEG: Earnings per share: $2.78 adjusted vs. $2.62 expected Revenue: $15.23 billion vs. $15.33 billion expected United’s third-quarter revenue was $15.23 billion, up 2.6% from $14.84 billion last year.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014421-8.37%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.004526-11.27%
1
1$0.013133+53.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 04:13
Share
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

The post CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group is preparing to launch options on SOL and XRP futures next month, giving traders new ways to manage exposure to the two assets.  The contracts are set to go live on October 13, pending regulatory approval, and will come in both standard and micro sizes with expiries offered daily, monthly and quarterly. The new listings mark a major step for CME, which first brought bitcoin futures to market in 2017 and added ether contracts in 2021. Solana and XRP futures have quickly gained traction since their debut earlier this year. CME says more than 540,000 Solana contracts (worth about $22.3 billion), and 370,000 XRP contracts (worth $16.2 billion), have already been traded. Both products hit record trading activity and open interest in August. Market makers including Cumberland and FalconX plan to support the new contracts, arguing that institutional investors want hedging tools beyond bitcoin and ether. CME’s move also highlights the growing demand for regulated ways to access a broader set of digital assets. The launch, which still needs the green light from regulators, follows the end of XRP’s years-long legal fight with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A federal court ruling in 2023 found that institutional sales of XRP violated securities laws, but programmatic exchange sales did not. The case officially closed in August 2025 after Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million fine, removing one of the biggest uncertainties hanging over the token. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cme-group-solana-xrp-futures
Solana
SOL$193.56-4.08%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000401-7.39%
GET
GET$0.002701--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:55
Share

Trending News

More

Fed rate decision September 2025

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Zeta Network partners with Solv Bitcoin to build out a $230 million BTC and SolvBTC treasury

Eric Trump to Launch Real Estate Tokenization Project