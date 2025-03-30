Weekly preview | Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” take effect on April 2; Terraform Labs opens a portal for crypto creditors to claim

By: PANews
2025/03/30 21:15
Portal
PORTAL$0.02904-6.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.054-3.32%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006747-0.29%

News preview:

  • Binance will list GUNZ (GUN) at 21:00 (ET) on March 31 and open GUN/USDT, GUN/BNB, GUN/FDUSD, and GUN/TRY trading markets.
  • Terraform Labs will open a crypto creditor claims portal on March 31;
  • The Cayman Islands’ new cryptocurrency regulatory framework introduces new licensing requirements, effective April 1;
  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 64.19 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 1, accounting for 2.03% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$152 million;
  • Trump said reciprocal tariffs would begin on April 2;
  • The U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee is expected to review the draft stablecoin legislation on April 2;
  • Wormhole (W) will unlock approximately 1.39 billion tokens at 7:30 pm Beijing time on April 3, accounting for 47.4% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$117 million;
  • The 2025 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival will be held from April 6 to 9, co-organized by Wanxiang Blockchain Lab and HashKey Group and hosted by W3ME

March 31

Policy supervision:

Japan's ruling party proposes lowering the crypto tax cap to 20%, public comment period ends on March 31

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has drafted a crypto tax reform proposal to reduce the cryptocurrency tax rate from a maximum of 55% to 20%, and reclassify it as a financial product, subject to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, similar to the tax model for securities investment. Currently, Japan regards cryptocurrency gains as "miscellaneous income" with a maximum tax rate of 55%. If the proposal is approved, crypto assets may receive independent tax treatment and lay the foundation for spot crypto ETFs. The LDP is soliciting public opinions until March 31, after which it will be submitted to the Financial Services Agency (FSA) for review. The FSA previously announced that it will announce new crypto regulatory directions by June at the latest.

Project dynamics:

mtnDAO will launch an unlimited sale of $MTN tokens on MetaDAO Launchpad on March 31

mtnDAO announced that the $MTN token sale will be launched on MetaDAO's Launchpad on March 31, 2025, using an uncapped sales model. The sale will last for 7 days and the deadline is April 6. The final token price will be determined based on the ratio of the total USDC raised to 10 million $MTN. mtnCapital will serve as a tokenized investment fund governed by futarchy , focusing on the Solana ecosystem, and all decisions will be made through the MetaDAO governance platform. The sale will issue 10 million $MTN, and another 1 million $MTN will be minted into the treasury and paired with 10% of the funds raised to support liquidity. The supply of $MTN will be dynamically adjusted and controlled by the DAO.

Terraform Labs to Open Crypto Creditor Claims Portal on March 31

Terraform Labs, the company behind TerraUSD and LUNA, will open its claims portal for cryptocurrency creditors on March 31 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2024. Eligible creditors must register on the "Claims Portal" by April 30, 2025. Claims submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. In order to file a claim, creditors must provide proof of their cryptocurrency ownership, including wallet addresses for native assets and read-only API keys for cryptocurrencies held on centralized exchanges. Earlier, Reuters reported that Terraform said it could repay $185 million to $442 million to creditors as part of a reorganization plan approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon.

Four.meme will switch to PancakeSwap V2 liquidity solution and destroy new tokens LP on March 31

Four.meme tweeted that it will implement a major update. The platform will switch to the PancakeSwap V2 liquidity solution on March 31 (specific time to be determined), and all newly created and launched token LPs will be destroyed directly after going online.

Token unlocking:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 31, accounting for 1.93% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$23.8 million.

April 1

Macroeconomics:

The Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged and began to slow down the pace of balance sheet reduction on April 1

According to Wall Street Journal, the Fed remained on hold - maintaining the target range of the federal funds rate at 4.25%-4.50%, in line with market expectations. On April 1, the pace of balance sheet reduction began to slow down, lowering the upper limit of monthly reduction of U.S. Treasury bonds to $5 billion and maintaining the scale of monthly reduction of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) at $35 billion. The resolution statement said: The uncertainty facing the economy has increased, and the growth forecast for 2025 has been lowered, while the inflation forecast has been raised. The wording about the roughly balanced risks faced by the Fed's two goals (maintaining price stability + achieving full employment) was omitted. Fed Governor Waller supported the FOMC interest rate decision this time, but disagreed with the balance sheet decision.

Policy supervision:

Cayman Islands’ new cryptocurrency regulatory framework introduces new licensing requirements, effective April 1

The Cayman Islands has updated its cryptocurrency regulatory framework with new licensing regulations that will come into effect on April 1, 2025. Under the Virtual Assets (Service Providers) (Amendment) Regulations 2025, all entities providing virtual asset custodian and trading platform services will need to obtain a license from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). Existing virtual asset service providers (VASPs) must submit a licensing application within 90 days of the effective date. As part of the application process, crypto asset custodians must disclose the types and quantities of virtual assets they intend to hold for clients, while trading platform operators will need to provide details of expected revenue and the location of their physical hardware.

Project dynamics:

IOST: Snapshotting has been executed, and the airdrop query portal is planned to be launched on April 1

IOST announced that the IOST 3.0 mainnet is now operational. In order to protect the rights of token holders, a snapshot has been executed at 0:00 UTC on March 15 (8:00 Beijing time today) to ensure the upcoming TGE. According to the subsequent plan, the airdrop query portal is scheduled to be launched on April 1, when users can check their token application qualifications. In addition, the equity pledge portal is scheduled to be launched in early April.

Astar zkEVM plans to shut down in the near future. Users are advised to withdraw their assets before April 1st.

Astar Network announced on the X platform that the shutdown date of the Astar zkEVM network is approaching, and it is recommended that users withdraw all assets before April 1.

Metaplanet Announces 10:1 Stock Split on April 1

Japanese Bitcoin company Metaplanet announced that it will conduct a 10:1 stock split on April 1, 2025. The decision was made against the backdrop of a 3,900% increase in the company's stock price, with the aim of reducing the minimum investment cost and improving market liquidity. Metaplanet began buying Bitcoin in April 2024 and has accumulated 2,031 Bitcoins with a market value of nearly $200 million. These Bitcoin purchases were a major factor in the company becoming the best performing Japanese stock in the past 12 months. The company said the stock split will help reduce the financial burden of investors, expand the investor base and strengthen ties with a wider range of shareholders.

Jupiter: The appeal for addresses mislabeled as Sybils or Bots in the Jupuary airdrop will close on April 1

Jupiter tweeted that the appeals for users marked as witches/bots in the Jupuary airdrop will close at 7:59 (UTC+8) on April 1, and the team will review and process valid appeals before the end of May.

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 64.19 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 1, accounting for 2.03% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$152 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 1, accounting for 6.05% of the current circulation and worth approximately $13.2 million.

DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 1, accounting for 1.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.4 million.

April 2

Macroeconomics:

Trump: Reciprocal tariffs will take effect on April 2

U.S. President Donald Trump said reciprocal tariffs would begin on April 2. Tariffs on Canada and Mexico are set to go into effect on Tuesday.

April 2 may be a watershed for global assets : before the reciprocal tariff announcement date, investors are more cautious because it is unclear what specific tariffs Trump will impose. Bank of America foreign exchange analysts Athanasios Vamvakidis and Claudio Piron said in a report that risks are balanced before next week's deadline. Imposing tariffs on specific products is already expected by the market. Comprehensive tariffs would be a negative surprise and the dollar is not expected to continue to strengthen in this case.

Policy supervision:

Bloomberg: U.S. House Financial Services Committee expected to review stablecoin legislation on April 2

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is expected to review draft stablecoin legislation on April 2. Arkansas Chairman French Hill said last week that a well-regulated stablecoin market would "strengthen the dominance of the dollar, modernize our payment infrastructure, and promote the spread of financial services without excessive government intervention." But critics such as Maxine Waters, the Democratic leader of the House committee, and Elizabeth Warren of the Senate Banking Committee believe that the bill does not go far enough to protect consumers and advocate a ban on technology companies issuing stablecoins and other reforms. Critics also worry that if stablecoins fail, there will be a lack of insurance backing like the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC); while bankers warn that stablecoins could siphon off deposits and reduce credit channels.

According to Crypto in America, the White House is actively pushing the GENIUS Act to enter the Senate for deliberation as soon as possible, and strives to be signed into law by President Trump within two months . The bill passed the Senate Banking Committee by 18 to 6 on March 13, and intends to establish a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins pegged to the US dollar. The House version of the STABLE Act will begin deliberation on April 2, and the White House hopes that the Senate version will gain enough support to push the House of Representatives to pass it directly and avoid the legislative negotiation process.

Token unlocking:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on April 2, accounting for 0.77% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$15 million.

April 3

Token unlocking:

Wormhole (W) will unlock approximately 1.39 billion tokens at 7:30 pm Beijing time on April 3, accounting for 47.4% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$117 million.

Big Time (BIGTIME) will unlock approximately 333 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on April 3, accounting for 18.44% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$16.7 million.

April 4

Macroeconomics:

U.S. unemployment rate in March, U.S. seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in March, U.S. average hourly wage annual rate/monthly rate in March (released at 20:30)

At 23:25 Beijing time, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered a speech

Project dynamics:

UniSat Wallet: Will Stop Supporting Atomicals Protocol Starting April 4

UniSat Wallet tweeted that starting from 14:00 (UTC+8) on April 4, the extended wallet will no longer support the Atomicals protocol after updating to version 1.6.0. Users need to transfer their Atomicals assets to a compatible wallet before updating, and they will not be able to view Atomicals assets in UniSat Wallet after April 4. Officials said that this decision was made to simplify the product and effectively manage development resources.

April 5

April 6

"2025 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival" opens at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

The event is co-organized by Wanxiang Blockchain Lab and HashKey Group and hosted by W3ME. It will last until the 9th.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4059-3.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00446+15.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013109-18.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+2.31%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005805-1.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02339-3.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share
Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

BitcoinWorld Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon? The financial world is buzzing with discussions around the future of monetary policy, and a recent statement from a key Federal Reserve official has added fuel to the fire. Investors, businesses, and consumers alike are keenly watching for signals regarding potential Fed interest rate cuts and their broader economic implications. What’s Driving Talk of Fed Interest Rate Cuts? Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, recently made headlines by stating his belief that two additional Fed interest rate cuts would be appropriate this year. This isn’t the first time Kashkari has shared this perspective; he expressed a similar view back in August. His comments offer a glimpse into the ongoing internal debates and varying outlooks among policymakers regarding the optimal path for the nation’s economy. Understanding the context behind such statements is crucial. The Federal Reserve uses interest rates as a primary tool to manage inflation and support employment. When inflation is high, the Fed typically raises rates to cool down economic activity. Conversely, when economic growth slows or inflation targets are met, the Fed might consider cutting rates to stimulate spending and investment. How Do Fed Interest Rate Cuts Impact You? The prospect of Fed interest rate cuts carries significant weight for everyone. For instance, lower interest rates generally translate to: Cheaper Borrowing: Mortgages, car loans, and credit card interest rates can decrease, making it more affordable for consumers to borrow money. This can encourage home buying and larger purchases. Business Investment: Companies find it less expensive to borrow for expansion, new projects, and hiring, potentially boosting economic growth and job creation. Stock Market Performance: Lower rates can make bonds less attractive, pushing investors towards stocks, which might see increased valuations. This can also signal a more optimistic economic outlook. Savings Account Returns: On the flip side, interest rates on savings accounts and Certificates of Deposit (CDs) might also fall, offering lower returns for savers. These ripple effects touch various sectors, from housing to retail, and even extend into the cryptocurrency markets, where investor sentiment is often influenced by broader economic conditions and liquidity. Navigating the Economic Landscape: Why Are Policymakers Divided on Fed Interest Rate Cuts? While some policymakers, like Kashkari, see the appropriateness of multiple Fed interest rate cuts, others may hold different views. The Federal Reserve’s decisions are complex, balancing the need to control inflation with the goal of maintaining maximum employment. Key factors influencing these decisions include: Inflation Data: The pace at which inflation is returning to the Fed’s 2% target is a primary concern. Sustained progress is needed. Employment Figures: A strong job market might give the Fed more leeway to keep rates higher for longer, whereas signs of weakness could prompt cuts. Global Economic Conditions: International economic trends and geopolitical events can also influence the Fed’s domestic policy decisions. Market Expectations: The Fed also considers how financial markets are pricing in future rate movements, aiming to avoid undue volatility. The path forward is rarely straightforward, and the Fed’s approach is often described as data-dependent, meaning decisions can shift as new economic information becomes available. The Outlook for Future Fed Interest Rate Cuts Kashkari’s consistent view on two Fed interest rate cuts this year provides an important perspective, but it’s essential to remember that he is one voice among many on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The committee as a whole determines monetary policy through a consensus-driven process. As the year progresses, market participants will be closely monitoring upcoming inflation reports, employment data, and official Fed statements for further clarity. The timing and magnitude of any potential rate adjustments will significantly shape the economic environment, influencing everything from investment strategies to everyday household budgets. In summary: Neel Kashkari’s consistent advocacy for two Fed interest rate cuts this year highlights a potential shift in monetary policy. These cuts, if they materialize, could offer relief to borrowers, stimulate economic activity, and impact various markets. However, the ultimate decision rests with the broader Federal Reserve committee, which weighs a multitude of economic indicators before acting. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does it mean when the Fed cuts interest rates? When the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, it generally means they are reducing the cost for banks to borrow money. This, in turn, often leads to lower interest rates for consumers and businesses on loans like mortgages, car loans, and credit cards, aiming to stimulate economic activity. Q2: Why would the Fed consider two Fed interest rate cuts this year? The Fed might consider two interest rate cuts if they believe inflation is consistently moving towards their 2% target, or if there are signs of slowing economic growth that could benefit from stimulation. Policymakers like Kashkari may feel the current rates are too restrictive given the economic outlook. Q3: How quickly do Fed interest rate cuts affect the economy? The effects of Fed interest rate cuts can be seen relatively quickly in financial markets, but they typically take several months to fully filter through to the broader economy, impacting consumer spending, business investment, and inflation. Q4: Will Fed interest rate cuts impact my cryptocurrency investments? While not a direct impact, Fed interest rate cuts can indirectly affect cryptocurrency markets. Lower traditional interest rates might make riskier assets like cryptocurrencies more attractive to investors seeking higher returns. Additionally, a more liquid and stimulated economy can sometimes boost overall market sentiment, benefiting crypto assets. Q5: Who is Neel Kashkari? Neel Kashkari is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He is one of the twelve regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents who contribute to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) discussions, which set the nation’s monetary policy. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help others understand the potential impact of future Fed decisions! You can share this article on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.09063-6.60%
Threshold
T$0.01274-3.63%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01417-2.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Crypto Supercycle in 2025? DeepSeek Ranks the Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now