In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

Fed rate decision September 2025

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a widely anticipated rate cut and signaled that two more are on the way before the end of the year as concerns intensified over the U.S. labor market. In an 11-to-1 vote signaling less dissent than Wall Street had anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point. The decision puts the overnight funds rate in a range between 4.00%-4.25%. Newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker voting against the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, looked at for possible additional dissents, both voted for the 25-basis point reduction. All were appointed by President Donald Trump, who has badgered the Fed all summer to cut not merely in its traditional quarter-point moves but to lower the fed funds rate quickly and aggressively. In the post-meeting statement, the committee again characterized economic activity as having "moderated" but added language saying that "job gains have slowed" and noted that inflation "has moved up and remains somewhat elevated." Lower job growth and higher inflation are in conflict with the Fed's twin goals of stable prices and full employment. "Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated" the Fed statement said. "The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen." Markets showed mixed reaction to the developments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses. Treasury yields were modestly lower. At his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed the concerns about the labor market. "The marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual in this less dynamic…