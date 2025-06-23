Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

By: PANews
2025/06/23 16:00
WHY
WHY$0.0000000226+0.17%

Arthur's long article clearly sorted out the past and present of stablecoins - Amazon and Walmart explored the issuance of stablecoins, Visa's stock price fell, and the entire stablecoin track was very popular. But what surprised me was that although there were obvious signs of the popularity of stablecoins in Summer, the entire Crypto circle responded very coldly, and even funds flowed out of the US stock market to speculate on concept stocks. Why?

——Why is the Crypto Native narrative “indifferent” to the stablecoin craze?

1) This is very interesting. Looking back at the time when Trump issued the coin, everyone was excitedly anticipating the spillover effect of the presidential coin. Why is the crypto community "confused" when the stablecoin with real mass adoption potential comes?

In fact, Arthur gave the answer to this question: "Without the issuance channel, there is no stablecoin business." The core of the stablecoin business model is the issuance channel, and Arthur summarized three feasible channels - crypto exchanges, Web2 giants, and traditional banks. This seems to have little to do with the direction of most Crypto industry builds?

You see, Tether’s success is not due to its amazing technology, but to its grasp of rigid demand and channels. Even if Circle has more standardized technology, it still has to give 50% of its interest income to Coinbase in exchange for distribution channels. From this perspective, without a hard-core distribution channel, those projects that try to challenge USDT with “better technology” are basically daydreaming.

It is easier for retail investors to understand that stablecoins are too "boring" and there is no room for imagination of getting rich 10 times or 100 times, so the Crypto circle is naturally indifferent.

——Web2 giants are the real “troublemakers”

2) Arthur’s judgment on traditional banks is very sharp – “basically hopeless”. The 7x24 borderless US dollar system vs. the banking system with redundant personnel and bureaucratic processes, this is not a competition of the same magnitude at all. The decline of banks has given stablecoins a huge living space.

The Web2 giants such as Meta, X, and Google have real disruptive potential because they have their own user base and payment scenarios. When Amazon and Walmart began to explore stablecoins, it was not a simple business expansion, but a direct "feeding" of billions of mainstream users to the Crypto infrastructure.

In my opinion, this is the real value of the stablecoin Summer - not to bring short-term wealth opportunities to the Crypto circle, but to allow the Crypto infrastructure to quietly penetrate into the mainstream world.

When billions of web2 users begin to use stablecoins on a daily basis, the demand for infra in various tracks such as DeFi, DeAI, and GameFi will increase accordingly. This is a long-term growth buff that cannot be perceived in the short term but cannot be ignored.

——The “silent influence” behind the IPO boom

3) Of course, even if the summer is quiet, there will definitely be hype. Arthur reminded very well: Circle IPO is just the first shot, and there will be a lot of "imitators" rushing in later. Most of these projects do not have real distribution capabilities, but with the blessing of the stablecoin narrative, the market dream rate will be exaggerated.

But back to Arthur’s core judgment - projects without distribution channels have basically no hope. The key is that this part of the Summer expectations may have nothing to do with most retail investors, so they can just watch the show.

However, from another perspective, this wave of IPOs is essentially "popularizing" the value of crypto to Wall Street. When traditional investors begin to seriously study the stablecoin business model, this "silent" influence is the most worth thinking about.

In my opinion, Stablecoin Summer is the turning point when Crypto transforms from a "marginal innovation test field" to a "mainstream commercial alternative."

At present, it is normal that the Crypto circle does not feel the heat, because the rules of the game have changed and they are no longer the protagonists. But in the long run, when the crypto infrastructure carries more real-world needs, every crypto native will be a beneficiary of this wave of infrastructure upgrades.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009055-1.66%
VeChain
VET$0.01822-5.44%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000226+0.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Share
United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

The post United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A United Airlines Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft departs at San Diego International Airport en route to New York on Aug. 24, 2024. Kevin Carter | Getty Images United Airlines on Wednesday forecast higher-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter after a rocky start to 2025. The carrier expects to earn between $3 and $3.50 a share for the last three months of the year, compared with analysts’ estimate of $2.86 a share. United has been expanding its flying capacity, while its rivals have scaled back some of their growth plans after a glut of flights weighed on fares this year. The airline increased capacity 7% in the third quarter over last year. Unit passenger revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell 3.3% for domestic travel and 7.1% for international. Sales from its lucrative loyalty program rose 9%. In an interview last month, United CEO Scott Kirby last month defended the airline’s growth plan and said the carrier was winning loyal customers through its network, new technology like complimentary inflight Wi-Fi, refreshed cabins and new lounges. “Those investments over almost a decade, combined with great service from our people, have allowed United to win and retain brand-loyal customers, leading to economic resilience even with macro economic volatility through the first three quarters of the year and significant upside as the economy and demand are improving in the fourth quarter,” Kirby said in a release on Wednesday. Still, for the third quarter, United beat earnings expectations, although its revenue fell short of estimates. Here is what United Airlines reported for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on estimates compiled by LSEG: Earnings per share: $2.78 adjusted vs. $2.62 expected Revenue: $15.23 billion vs. $15.33 billion expected United’s third-quarter revenue was $15.23 billion, up 2.6% from $14.84 billion last year.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014446-7.88%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.004525-11.18%
1
1$0.013389+68.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 04:13
Share
Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm’s data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
Bitcoin
BTC$110,902.87-2.19%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002607-13.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014446-7.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:01
Share

Trending News

More

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October