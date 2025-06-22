Lummis’ RISE Act is ‘timely and needed’ but short on details

By: PANews
2025/06/22 22:06
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0853+1.88%
MAY
MAY$0.0292-3.11%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02321-5.68%

Lummis’ RISE Act is ‘timely and needed’ but short on details

Senator Lummis’ RISE Act may be a good start, but does it ask too much of doctors, lawyers and engineers — while shielding AI developers?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

The post Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 05:39 Hunting the best crypto investment in 2025? Presales can flip a portfolio fast and sometimes change a life overnight when you choose well, which is why we start with receipts instead of slogans and cut straight to what’s live, audited, and usable today, not vague aspirations likely to drift as cycles turn and narratives fade for months. In this head-to-head we put Pepeto (PEPETO) up against Blockdag, Layer Brett, Remittix, and Little Pepe using simple yardsticks, team intent and delivery, on-chain proofs, tokenomics clarity, DEX and bridge readiness, PayFi rails, staking, and listing prep, so you can act on facts, not hype, and decide confidently before the next leg higher catches you watching from the sidelines. Pepeto’s Utility Play: Zero-Fee DEX, Bridge, And StrongPotential Pepeto treats the meme coin playbook like a platform brief, not a joke. The team ships fast, polishes details, and shows up weekly, aiming for staying power rather than a momentary pop. A hard-capped design anchors PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange where every trade routes through PEPETO for built-in usage instead of buzz. Already 850+ projects have applied to list, fertile ground for volume if listings follow. A built-in cross-chain bridge adds smart routing to unify liquidity, cut extra hops, and reduce slippage, turning activity into steady token demand because every swap touches PEPETO. Pepeto is audited by independent experts Solidproof and Coinsult, a trust marker reflected in more than $6,7 Million already raised in presale. Early momentum is visible. The presale puts early buyers at the front of the line with staking and stage-based price increases, and that line is getting long. Utility plus purpose, culture plus tools, the combo that tends to run farther than hype alone. Translation for you: Pepeto is graduating from noise to usage. If…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00176774-5.65%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05383-1.75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$37.67-4.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:41
Share
Immutable [IMX] surges 17%, hits 8-month high: Is $1 in sight?

Immutable [IMX] surges 17%, hits 8-month high: Is $1 in sight?

How did Immutable surge to an 8-month-high?
1
1$0.013119+67.69%
Immutable X
IMX$0.5205-9.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 06:00
Share
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0273+7.48%
Threshold
T$0.01256-5.56%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02872-4.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Share

Trending News

More

Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

Immutable [IMX] surges 17%, hits 8-month high: Is $1 in sight?

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns