HASHJ cloud mining opens new frontier with support for BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 03:37
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

HASHJ launches upgraded AI-powered cloud mining, enabling secure passive crypto income via smartphone.

London, UK — June 16, 2025 — As digital assets continue to gain traction in global payments, savings, and cross-border settlements, blockchain is quietly revolutionizing how people manage wealth. As a leading green cloud mining platform based in the UK, HASHJ is driving a hardware-free, zero-tech revolution in digital mining with smart infrastructure and global expansion.

HASHJ newly upgraded cloud mining platform supports major cryptocurrencies like BTC, DOGE, XRP, and more, enhanced with AI-based hash power optimization and institutional-grade cold wallet asset isolation. With just a smartphone, users can start earning passive income securely and efficiently. HASHJ is positioning itself as a new “blue ocean” opportunity in global digital finance infrastructure.

HASHJ makes crypto accessible to all

From POS systems supporting stablecoins to retailers accepting crypto payments and web3 savings platforms rising in popularity, digital currencies have become embedded in real-world financial activities. HASHJ low-barrier and flexible cloud mining model allows everyday users to earn digital assets without expensive equipment or technical complexity.

Whether someone is a salaried worker, side hustler, or a complete crypto novice, HASHJ “register and mine” model and stable daily earnings are quickly becoming a new standard for personal digital wealth management.

Emily, an office employee in London, started using HASHJ after a friend’s recommendation. With the platform’s $100 in free trial hash power, she began mining. In under two months, she reinvested smartly and accumulated over $25,220 in withdrawable income, some of which she converted into USDT for online shopping. “HASHJ is incredibly simple,” she shared. “It doesn’t interfere with my job, and I get daily payouts. It’s now part of my long-term financial strategy.”

Meanwhile, Thalassa, a university student from Manila, leveraged HASHJ referral system to earn a DOGE income equivalent to a local middle-class salary each month. 

“I didn’t know anything about crypto or own a computer, but HASHJ’s mobile mining gave me my first steady income,” she said. “This marks the first milestone on my journey to financial independence and the seed capital for launching my future startup.”

Sign-up rewards and daily earnings

New users instantly receive $100 in cloud hash power and an additional $18 cash bonus. These can be used to purchase daily earnings contracts. Once the account balance hits $100, users can withdraw directly to their crypto wallet, with zero fees or delay.

HASHJ 5 core advantages

1. Truly Zero-Barrier Entry  

No mining hardware or blockchain expertise needed. Simply register and start earning.

2. AI-Powered Mining Optimization

Uses intelligent algorithms to auto-allocate hash power to the highest-yield nodes worldwide.

3. Cold-Wallet Level Asset Security 

All user funds are stored offline, protected from network risks and attacks.

4. Flexible Contract Options  

Contract durations from 1 to 30 days, daily payouts, and automatic return of principal at contract end.

5. Global Multi-Asset Compatibility

Supports BTC, DOGE, XRP, ETH, USDT, and SOL. Fully compatible with TRC20, ERC20, BEP20 networks, serving users in 150+ countries.

Why choose HASHJ?

  • $100 in free hash power + $18 in cash bonus. 
  • No hardware needed, no maintenance hassles.  
  • Smart contracts with daily earnings and principal return.
  • Zero-fee, fast withdrawals in multiple blockchain formats.
  • Trusted by over 9 million users across 156 countries.

HASHJ: Building the infrastructure for a global crypto economy

In a world where traditional financial yields are shrinking and platform risks are rising, HASHJ stands out as a secure, decentralized, and user-friendly solution. It opens the door for everyday users to enter the digital asset space safely and easily.

What was once limited to tech-savvy miners is now accessible to anyone, as HASHJ reshapes cloud mining into a smart tool for long-term digital wealth creation, a true “blue ocean” of opportunity.

About HASHJ

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, HASHJ builds green, secure, and globally accessible cloud mining infrastructure. The platform combines renewable-powered data centers, distributed mining networks, and AI-driven yield optimization to serve over 9 million users in 156 countries with contract-based cloud mining services.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

