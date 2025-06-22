This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:56
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009051-1.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02084+0.62%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2934-4.74%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000708-5.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008833-7.12%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status.

Table of Contents

  • Why Solana’s slide sets the stage for LILPEPE
  • Enter Little Pepe: The meme king of layer 2
  • Why LILPEPE could leapfrog DOGE, ADA, and even SOL by 2026
  • Presale and giveaway: The ticket to the meme throne
  • Final thoughts: A frog set to leap

In a crypto market where Dogecoin and Cardano are household names and Solana has dominated Layer-1 conversations, a new contender is quietly amassing strength — and it’s priced at just a fraction of a cent. 

Meet Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme-powered Layer-2 coin currently in presale, positioning itself as another crypto project and the next top-10 token by 2026. And no, this isn’t hype without substance. With Solana facing significant headwinds and memecoin fatigue setting in across major chains, LILPEPE is riding a new wave of market momentum, fueled by utility, speed, and community-driven meme culture.

Why Solana’s slide sets the stage for LILPEPE

Once hailed as an “Ethereum killer,” Solana (SOL) has seen a sharp downturn. Over the past six months, SOL has declined by 34%, currently trading at $141.40 at the time of this press release. Key technical indicators signal further bearish pressure: an RSI of 28.89, a negative MACD, and a 10-day moving average trailing far below the 100-day SMA. But the more telling story is what’s happening behind the scenes. 

The collapse of Solana’s memecoin meta, once a $25 billion behemoth in late 2024, has now cratered to $9.64 billion. Most of these tokens are down 80–90%, and over $500 million in liquidity has been bridged away from Solana, with Ethereum, Arbitrum, and soon, Layer-2 solutions like Little Pepe, gaining momentum.

Enter Little Pepe: The meme king of layer 2

In the saturated world of memecoins, LILPEPE is rewriting the playbook. More than just a token with a funny frog face, it’s the native utility token of an upcoming Layer-2 blockchain built for ultra-low fees, rapid transaction speeds, and mass scalability.

What sets LILPEPE apart?

  • Built Different: This speedy Layer-2 chain sits on Ethereum’s network, runs EVM code, and scales transactions without flooding gas prices. Unlike Dogecoin-no-smart-contract or slow-to-adopt Cardano, Little Pepe comes with a fun, meme-driven crowd that moves parts of Ethereum’s business while cracking jokes.
  • Zero Taxes: True to its DeFi roots, there are no buy/sell taxes, giving investors unfiltered upside potential.
  • Meme Magic + Tech Power: LILPEPE doesn’t just ride meme waves, it powers them with battle-tested Solidity code and a strategic roadmap that turns viral moments into chain adoption.

With Stage 2 of the presale almost complete, momentum is rapidly building. At just $0.0011 per token, investors are getting in near the ground floor. Over $1.23 million has already been raised, with 1.17 billion tokens sold, and the hard cap is within striking distance.

Why LILPEPE could leapfrog DOGE, ADA, and even SOL by 2026

Market cap advantage

Dogecoin and Cardano already have massive market caps, making returns of 10x or 50x increasingly difficult. Meanwhile, LILPEPE is still in its presale infancy, offering asymmetric upside with significantly less capital required to move its price.

Layer-2 advantage

While DOGE lacks advanced blockchain utility and ADA continues to under-deliver on developer traction, LILPEPE launches as a native Layer-2 chain — a trend that’s capturing serious capital as investors rotate away from legacy chains toward high-throughput, Ethereum-compatible networks.

Community-fueled growth

The rise of memecoins is never just about tech — it’s about community. LILPEPE leans hard into this with no taxes, a humorous yet strategic roadmap (from cryptowomb to blockchain king), and a marketing war chest ready for virality.

Presale and giveaway: The ticket to the meme throne

The Stage 2 presale is now live, but it’s nearly sold out. Each token is priced at $0.0011, and the minimum entry is just $100. But that’s not all: Little Pepe is running a $777,000 giveaway to fuel adoption.

Here’s how to participate:

  • Buy into the presale at the official website.
  • Complete giveaway tasks (follow, retweet, tag friends, etc.).
  • Earn bonus entries by engaging more.

Ten winners will receive $77,000 in LILPEPE tokens each, making this one of the largest memecoin giveaways in crypto history.

Final thoughts: A frog set to leap

From coins like DOGE riding Elon’s tweets, ADA stalling for years, to rug-pulls on Solana-based memecoins. Now, a new meme prince is ready to take the throne, but this time, he comes armed with a real blockchain and a long-term vision. LILPEPE isn’t just another coin. It’s a movement. From the crypto womb to the top of CoinMarketCap, this frog’s path looks promising; it may just leap over the competition and into the top 10. Don’t just watch from the sidelines. Jump in before the next green candle.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

The post Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 05:39 Hunting the best crypto investment in 2025? Presales can flip a portfolio fast and sometimes change a life overnight when you choose well, which is why we start with receipts instead of slogans and cut straight to what’s live, audited, and usable today, not vague aspirations likely to drift as cycles turn and narratives fade for months. In this head-to-head we put Pepeto (PEPETO) up against Blockdag, Layer Brett, Remittix, and Little Pepe using simple yardsticks, team intent and delivery, on-chain proofs, tokenomics clarity, DEX and bridge readiness, PayFi rails, staking, and listing prep, so you can act on facts, not hype, and decide confidently before the next leg higher catches you watching from the sidelines. Pepeto’s Utility Play: Zero-Fee DEX, Bridge, And StrongPotential Pepeto treats the meme coin playbook like a platform brief, not a joke. The team ships fast, polishes details, and shows up weekly, aiming for staying power rather than a momentary pop. A hard-capped design anchors PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange where every trade routes through PEPETO for built-in usage instead of buzz. Already 850+ projects have applied to list, fertile ground for volume if listings follow. A built-in cross-chain bridge adds smart routing to unify liquidity, cut extra hops, and reduce slippage, turning activity into steady token demand because every swap touches PEPETO. Pepeto is audited by independent experts Solidproof and Coinsult, a trust marker reflected in more than $6,7 Million already raised in presale. Early momentum is visible. The presale puts early buyers at the front of the line with staking and stage-based price increases, and that line is getting long. Utility plus purpose, culture plus tools, the combo that tends to run farther than hype alone. Translation for you: Pepeto is graduating from noise to usage. If…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00176774-5.65%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05383-1.75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$37.67-4.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:41
Share
Immutable [IMX] surges 17%, hits 8-month high: Is $1 in sight?

Immutable [IMX] surges 17%, hits 8-month high: Is $1 in sight?

How did Immutable surge to an 8-month-high?
1
1$0.013119+67.69%
Immutable X
IMX$0.5205-9.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 06:00
Share
Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start. Getty Images The Green Bay Packers are, once again, one of the NFL’s better teams. The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the league’s doormats. It’s why unbeaten Green Bay (2-0) is a 8-point favorite at winless Cleveland (0-2) Sunday according to betmgm.com. The money line is also Green Bay -500. Most expect this to be a Packers’ rout, and it very well could be. But Green Bay knows taking anyone in this league for granted can prove costly. “I think if you look at their roster, the paper, who they have on that team, what they can do, they got a lot of talent and things can turn around quickly for them,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “We just got to kind of keep that in mind and know we not just walking into something and they just going to lay down. That’s not what they going to do.” The Browns certainly haven’t laid down on defense. Far from. Cleveland is allowing an NFL-best 191.5 yards per game. The Browns gave up 141 yards to Cincinnati in Week 1, including just seven in the second half, but still lost, 17-16. Cleveland has given up an NFL-best 45.5 rushing yards per game and just 2.1 rushing yards per attempt. “The biggest thing is our defensive line is much, much improved over last year and I think we’ve got back to our personality,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said recently. “When we play our best, our D-line leads us there as our engine.” The Browns rank third in the league in passing defense, allowing just 146.0 yards per game. Cleveland has also gone 30 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0273+7.48%
Threshold
T$0.01256-5.56%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02872-4.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:41
Share

Trending News

More

Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

Immutable [IMX] surges 17%, hits 8-month high: Is $1 in sight?

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns