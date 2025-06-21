Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins By: PANews 2025/06/21 21:18

SIX $0,01711 -1,38% TOP $0,000096 --% L1 $0,007985 +0,37% JUNE $0,0277 -8,58% MEME $0,001697 -5,24%

PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that the market value of the top six Meme coin projects in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of all Meme coin projects on other Layer 1 blockchains. In addition, Ethereum also plays the role of a global settlement layer for AI, prediction markets, Wall Street, and S&P 500 companies.