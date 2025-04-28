Trading time: Trump's approval rating hits 80-year low after 100 days in office, Bitcoin's whale selling pressure of $94,000 to $99,000 becomes the focus of the breakthrough

By: PANews
2025/04/28 14:25
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.065-3.02%

Trading time: Trump's approval rating hits 80-year low after 100 days in office, Bitcoin's whale selling pressure of $94,000 to $99,000 becomes the focus of the breakthrough

1. Market observation

Keywords: BONK, ETH, BTC

Trump will enter the first 100 days of his second term on April 29, but his approval rating continues to decline to 39%, the lowest 100-day approval rating of any president in the past 80 years. Polls show that 72% of Americans believe that his economic policies may trigger a short-term recession, 53% of respondents believe that the national economic situation has deteriorated, and 41% feel that their personal financial situation is under pressure. The Trump administration's protectionist policies and tariff measures have exacerbated market volatility. The S&P 500 index has fallen by about 8% since his inauguration, the worst 100-day performance since 1974; the US dollar index has plummeted by 9% during the same period, the weakest start since the Nixon era, and funds have accelerated to gold and non-US assets. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is caught in a policy dilemma due to the coexistence of inflationary pressure and economic recession risks, and the room for interest rate cuts is limited. In addition, Trump's remarks on the intervention of the central bank's independence have further weakened market confidence. Wall Street strategists generally recommend reducing holdings of US stocks and US dollar assets on rallies. Bank of America emphasizes that global capital allocation is shifting from "American exceptionalism" to diversified layout, and gold and emerging markets have become the preferred safe havens.

Bitcoin recently broke through the key resistance level of $95,000, running steadily above the 21-week moving average, and also stood firm at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $87,045, providing a clear stop-loss reference for bulls. Although Bitcoin only recorded a 43.4% increase after the halving in April 2024, which is significantly weaker than the historical cycle performance, the strengthening of gold and the diversification trend of US dollar assets still give it long-term allocation value. Crypto analyst Willy Woo believes that the acceleration of on-chain capital inflows lays the foundation for breaking through historical highs, and the medium-term target points to the range of $103,000 to $108,000. Citibank predicts that if the stablecoin market size grows to $1.6 trillion according to the baseline scenario, the price of Bitcoin may reach $285,000 in 2030, and even $475,000 in an optimistic scenario. Even under conservative assumptions, the price may double to more than $190,000. However, analyst Ali warned that Bitcoin faces selling pressure of 1.76 million BTC from 2.61 million wallet addresses in the range of $94,125-99,150, and it is still necessary to be vigilant about fluctuations during periods of weak market liquidity.

Sui's ecological popularity continues unabated. Its token SUI will unlock 74 million (accounting for 2.28% of the circulation) on May 1, worth about $267 million. Its ecological projects DeepBook, MemeFi, and Walrus have also seen significant increases recently, and Binance Alpha will also launch its ecological project Haedal Protocol on April 29. At present, SOL is still hovering around $150. The ecological project PENGU has risen rapidly in the past week, more than doubling. The new MEME token HOUSE has recently briefly exceeded the market value of $78 million and has now fallen back to around $67 million. In addition, the leading Meme project BONK announced yesterday the launch of the Meme coin issuance platform Letsbonk.Fun jointly developed with Raydium. Currently, many million-dollar projects have emerged, including Hosico, LetsBONK, and NOM.

Trading time: Trump's approval rating hits 80-year low after 100 days in office, Bitcoin's whale selling pressure of $94,000 to $99,000 becomes the focus of the breakthrough

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 28)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars, GMGN, Letsbonk.Fun)

  • Bitcoin: $94,179.39 (+0.5% YTD), daily spot volume $17.72 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,794.82 (-46.15% YTD), with daily spot volume of $9.749 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 54 (neutral)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1 sat/vB, ETH 0.4 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 63.3%, ETH 7.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, DEEP, TRUMP, JST, WAL

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0153

  • Sector gains and losses: NFT sector rose 7.2%, PayFI sector rose 5.78%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 95,737 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$173 million, including BTC liquidation of US$25.99 million, ETH liquidation of US$29.88 million, and ALPACA liquidation of US$9.84 million

  • BTC medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($90,816.14), lower channel line ($89,017.80)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1733.27), lower channel line ($1698.95)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: Trump's approval rating hits 80-year low after 100 days in office, Bitcoin's whale selling pressure of $94,000 to $99,000 becomes the focus of the breakthrough

3. ETF flows (April 21 to April 25)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $3.06 billion (second highest inflow in history)

  • Ethereum ETF: $157 million (ended 8 weeks of net outflows)

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Arizona's two bitcoin reserve laws to receive third reading on Monday, with a possible final vote

  • MANTRA plans to destroy 150 million OM tokens from the team token allocation on April 29. These tokens will be released from the pledge period today.

  • Binance Alpha to List Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) on April 29

  • Frax Finance will undergo North Star upgrade on April 29, Frax Share will be renamed Frax and used as gas token

  • Ouyi will delist five spot trading pairs including KISHU and MAX on April 29

The biggest increases in the top 500 by market value today : CSPR up 63.43%, UNP up 52.19%, PENGU up 44.23%, XMR up 22.61%, and FWOG up 18.87%.

Trading time: Trump's approval rating hits 80-year low after 100 days in office, Bitcoin's whale selling pressure of $94,000 to $99,000 becomes the focus of the breakthrough

5. Hot News

  • Preview of this week | Trump's second son Eric Trump attends TOKEN 2049 Dubai; Arizona's two Bitcoin reserve bills may be voted on

  • Data: SUI, OMNI, OP and other tokens will usher in large amounts of unlocking, of which SUI unlocking value is about 267 million US dollars

  • This week's macro outlook: Super data week is coming, non-agricultural and PCE will follow

  • Grayscale GBTC's implied annual revenue exceeds $268 million, surpassing the sum of all other Bitcoin ETFs

  • A whale holding 1.32 million SOL deposited 35,000 SOL into Binance, worth about $5.07 million

  • Ethereum Foundation researcher proposes to increase Ethereum gas limit 100 times in 4 years

  • ALPACA fell more than 50% in the early hours of this morning and is now trading at $0.1763

  • Binance Alpha to List Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) on April 29

  • Report: 45.4% of South Korean investors are optimistic that BTC will outperform gold in the next 6 months

  • Binance TRUMP spot trading volume increased by 202% month-on-month in 9 days, and the price of the currency increased by 94.6% in 9 days

  • A whale that had staked for more than 2 years unstaked 17,481 SOL and transferred most of them to Kraken

  • BONK launches Meme coin issuance platform Letsbonk.Fun

  • Market News: IMF says El Salvador has stopped using public funds to invest in Bitcoin

  • Analysis: Bitcoin has only risen 43.4% since its fourth halving, far lower than the market performance after the previous three halvings

  • Analysis: BTC could rise to $285,000 by 2030 if Citigroup predicts a surge in stablecoin supply

  • Crypto Advocates Call on Swiss National Bank to Add Bitcoin to Reserve Assets

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4059-3.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00446+15.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013109-18.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+2.31%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005805-1.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02339-3.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share
Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

BitcoinWorld Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon? The financial world is buzzing with discussions around the future of monetary policy, and a recent statement from a key Federal Reserve official has added fuel to the fire. Investors, businesses, and consumers alike are keenly watching for signals regarding potential Fed interest rate cuts and their broader economic implications. What’s Driving Talk of Fed Interest Rate Cuts? Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, recently made headlines by stating his belief that two additional Fed interest rate cuts would be appropriate this year. This isn’t the first time Kashkari has shared this perspective; he expressed a similar view back in August. His comments offer a glimpse into the ongoing internal debates and varying outlooks among policymakers regarding the optimal path for the nation’s economy. Understanding the context behind such statements is crucial. The Federal Reserve uses interest rates as a primary tool to manage inflation and support employment. When inflation is high, the Fed typically raises rates to cool down economic activity. Conversely, when economic growth slows or inflation targets are met, the Fed might consider cutting rates to stimulate spending and investment. How Do Fed Interest Rate Cuts Impact You? The prospect of Fed interest rate cuts carries significant weight for everyone. For instance, lower interest rates generally translate to: Cheaper Borrowing: Mortgages, car loans, and credit card interest rates can decrease, making it more affordable for consumers to borrow money. This can encourage home buying and larger purchases. Business Investment: Companies find it less expensive to borrow for expansion, new projects, and hiring, potentially boosting economic growth and job creation. Stock Market Performance: Lower rates can make bonds less attractive, pushing investors towards stocks, which might see increased valuations. This can also signal a more optimistic economic outlook. Savings Account Returns: On the flip side, interest rates on savings accounts and Certificates of Deposit (CDs) might also fall, offering lower returns for savers. These ripple effects touch various sectors, from housing to retail, and even extend into the cryptocurrency markets, where investor sentiment is often influenced by broader economic conditions and liquidity. Navigating the Economic Landscape: Why Are Policymakers Divided on Fed Interest Rate Cuts? While some policymakers, like Kashkari, see the appropriateness of multiple Fed interest rate cuts, others may hold different views. The Federal Reserve’s decisions are complex, balancing the need to control inflation with the goal of maintaining maximum employment. Key factors influencing these decisions include: Inflation Data: The pace at which inflation is returning to the Fed’s 2% target is a primary concern. Sustained progress is needed. Employment Figures: A strong job market might give the Fed more leeway to keep rates higher for longer, whereas signs of weakness could prompt cuts. Global Economic Conditions: International economic trends and geopolitical events can also influence the Fed’s domestic policy decisions. Market Expectations: The Fed also considers how financial markets are pricing in future rate movements, aiming to avoid undue volatility. The path forward is rarely straightforward, and the Fed’s approach is often described as data-dependent, meaning decisions can shift as new economic information becomes available. The Outlook for Future Fed Interest Rate Cuts Kashkari’s consistent view on two Fed interest rate cuts this year provides an important perspective, but it’s essential to remember that he is one voice among many on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The committee as a whole determines monetary policy through a consensus-driven process. As the year progresses, market participants will be closely monitoring upcoming inflation reports, employment data, and official Fed statements for further clarity. The timing and magnitude of any potential rate adjustments will significantly shape the economic environment, influencing everything from investment strategies to everyday household budgets. In summary: Neel Kashkari’s consistent advocacy for two Fed interest rate cuts this year highlights a potential shift in monetary policy. These cuts, if they materialize, could offer relief to borrowers, stimulate economic activity, and impact various markets. However, the ultimate decision rests with the broader Federal Reserve committee, which weighs a multitude of economic indicators before acting. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does it mean when the Fed cuts interest rates? When the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, it generally means they are reducing the cost for banks to borrow money. This, in turn, often leads to lower interest rates for consumers and businesses on loans like mortgages, car loans, and credit cards, aiming to stimulate economic activity. Q2: Why would the Fed consider two Fed interest rate cuts this year? The Fed might consider two interest rate cuts if they believe inflation is consistently moving towards their 2% target, or if there are signs of slowing economic growth that could benefit from stimulation. Policymakers like Kashkari may feel the current rates are too restrictive given the economic outlook. Q3: How quickly do Fed interest rate cuts affect the economy? The effects of Fed interest rate cuts can be seen relatively quickly in financial markets, but they typically take several months to fully filter through to the broader economy, impacting consumer spending, business investment, and inflation. Q4: Will Fed interest rate cuts impact my cryptocurrency investments? While not a direct impact, Fed interest rate cuts can indirectly affect cryptocurrency markets. Lower traditional interest rates might make riskier assets like cryptocurrencies more attractive to investors seeking higher returns. Additionally, a more liquid and stimulated economy can sometimes boost overall market sentiment, benefiting crypto assets. Q5: Who is Neel Kashkari? Neel Kashkari is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He is one of the twelve regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents who contribute to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) discussions, which set the nation’s monetary policy. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help others understand the potential impact of future Fed decisions! You can share this article on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.09063-6.60%
Threshold
T$0.01274-3.63%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01417-2.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 19:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Crucial Insights: Two Fed Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Crypto Supercycle in 2025? DeepSeek Ranks the Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now