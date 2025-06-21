Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

By: PANews
2025/06/21 09:22
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Crypto Briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed House Bill No. 4488 (HB 4488), which aims to protect specific state government funds, including any Bitcoin reserves created outside of state finances, from being included in general revenue. The bill exempts the reserve fund and other special funds from the obligation to automatically dissolve in 2025.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has yet to make a decision on Senate Bill 21 (SB21). The bill would authorize Texas to invest in Bitcoin and other crypto assets with a market value of at least $500 billion. Currently, only Bitcoin meets this threshold.

Greg Abbott has until June 22 to sign or veto SB21, which was submitted to him on June 1. Because the bill was submitted near the end of the legislative session, under Texas law he must act within 20 days of the adjournment.

Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

AlphaPepe scores 10/10 from BlockSAFU, has 1,200+ holders, 85% APR staking, and instant token delivery, making it a strong 100x meme coin candidate.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 17:20
Spacetech: A New Revolution Re-shaping the Planet

Spacetech is a technology that connects satellites to the Internet. The technology is already transforming our world real-time. It’s re-defining how we view ‘remote’ places.
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:15
Italy becomes first EU country to pass comprehensive AI law

Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 04:00
