Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/21 03:58
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000102+20.00%
RWAX
APP$0.00123-7.79%

Solana’s network continues to attract strong engagement, with more than $1 billion in app revenue.

Solana (SOL)continues to see strong user engagement. On Friday, the Solana Foundation published its Solana Network Health Report, showcasing its performance in Q2 of 2025. Notably, the app revenue on the network exceeded $1 billion for the second quarter in a row.

Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter - 1

In Q2, Solana’s app revenue rose compared to Q1—even as application revenue on other major networks declined. In fact, Solana’s app revenue now surpasses the combined total of all other blockchain networks.

This activity also contributed to a sharp rise in validator income, which reached an average quarterly level of $800 million. The peak occurred on Jan. 19, with $56.9 million earned in a single day. At the same time, validator costs have dropped dramatically.

Notably, the breakeven SOL stake required for validators to cover their costs has fallen significantly. Validators now require just 16,000 SOL to break even, down from 50,000 SOL in 2022. According to the Solana Foundation, this reflects substantial improvements in network efficiency.

Solana has also topped the charts in attracting new developers. In 2024, the network drew 7,625 developers, more than any other blockchain, including Ethereum.

Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter - 2

Solana Foundation showcases decentralization gains

According to the Solana Foundation, the network has made significant gains in decentralization. The Nakamoto Coefficient, used to measure how decentralized a network is, reached 20 by June. This puts Solana ahead of Ethereum, Sui, and Sei, which have coefficients of 6, 18, and 7, respectively.

Solana validators are also geographically distributed, with no single country or data center controlling more than 33% of the total stake. Germany leads with 23.55%, followed by the U.S. at 17.37%, and the Netherlands at 14.36%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

AlphaPepe scores 10/10 from BlockSAFU, has 1,200+ holders, 85% APR staking, and instant token delivery, making it a strong 100x meme coin candidate.
1
1$0.013551+74.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009084-0.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001714-4.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 17:20
Share
Spacetech: A New Revolution Re-shaping the Planet

Spacetech: A New Revolution Re-shaping the Planet

Spacetech is a technology that connects satellites to the Internet. The technology is already transforming our world real-time. It’s re-defining how we view ‘remote’ places.
RealLink
REAL$0.06789-1.82%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000006678+3.45%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:15
Share
Italy becomes first EU country to pass comprehensive AI law

Italy becomes first EU country to pass comprehensive AI law

Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08633+3.92%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02335-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

Spacetech: A New Revolution Re-shaping the Planet

Italy becomes first EU country to pass comprehensive AI law

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more