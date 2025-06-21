KindlyMD, Nakamoto secure $51.5m more for Bitcoin push

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/21 03:11
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,02878-%4,28
Moonveil
MORE$0,02354-%2,72
EPNS
PUSH$0,02686-%2,36
Octavia
VIA$0,0122-%19,20
Nowchain
NOW$0,00466+%15,92

Utah-based telehealth provider KindlyMD is now channeling millions into Bitcoin via its expected merger with Nakamoto. The latest $51.5 million PIPE round proves investors are all-in on the crypto pivot, even as skeptics question the long-term play.

KindlyMD and Nakamoto Holdings, the Bitcoin (BTC)-focused investment firm founded by David Bailey, announced on June 20 that they have secured an additional $51.5 million in PIPE financing, bringing their total committed capital for Bitcoin treasury accumulation to $763 million.

The latest round, priced at $5 per share in KindlyMD stock, was fully subscribed in under 72 hours, signaling strong institutional interest despite broader market uncertainty.

According to the statement, KindlyMD will use the funds to purchase Bitcoin and bolster working capital once its expected merger with Nakamoto closes following shareholder approval.

Nakamoto’s latest capital raise is part of a broader trend: corporations are stockpiling Bitcoin at an unprecedented pace. The number of companies executing formal Bitcoin treasury strategies now exceeds 220, according to public filings and data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

That list includes Strategy, the Michael Saylor-led firm that pioneered corporate BTC accumulation during the pandemic, as well as relative newcomers like Semler Scientific and Metaplanet, which are deploying capital into BTC as both a treasury reserve and a long-term hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

However, while institutional investor appetite for Bitcoin continues to rise, analysts warn that BTC-focused corporate treasuries pose various risks, including liquidity concerns, regulatory uncertainties and crypto market’s notorious volatility, which can force firms to sell at a loss in bear markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

AlphaPepe scores 10/10 from BlockSAFU, has 1,200+ holders, 85% APR staking, and instant token delivery, making it a strong 100x meme coin candidate.
1
1$0,013551+%74,73
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,009084-%0,08
Memecoin
MEME$0,001714-%4,03
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 17:20
Share
Spacetech: A New Revolution Re-shaping the Planet

Spacetech: A New Revolution Re-shaping the Planet

Spacetech is a technology that connects satellites to the Internet. The technology is already transforming our world real-time. It’s re-defining how we view ‘remote’ places.
RealLink
REAL$0,06789-%1,82
Planet
PLANET$0,0000006678+%3,45
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:15
Share
Italy becomes first EU country to pass comprehensive AI law

Italy becomes first EU country to pass comprehensive AI law

Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0,08633+%3,92
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,02335-%4,61
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

Spacetech: A New Revolution Re-shaping the Planet

Italy becomes first EU country to pass comprehensive AI law

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more