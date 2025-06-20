A 23-year-old crypto investor was kidnapped while on a business trip in France

By: PANews
2025/06/20 23:22
PANews June 20 news, according to The Block, Jameson Lopp tracking data shows that France has experienced another cryptocurrency-related kidnapping, the 10th known "wrench attack" in the country so far this year. The incident took place on Tuesday in the suburb of Maisons-Alfort, southeast of Paris, where a 23-year-old man was kidnapped while on a business trip and forced to call his partner, instructing her to put a Ledger hardware wallet containing a private key and 5,000 euros in cash in a bag and hand it to the attacker. Anonymous sources said: "The attacker used violence to force him to speak." The identity of the victim has not yet been determined, and he was released in the neighboring town of Creteil after the cryptocurrency and cash were taken away.

