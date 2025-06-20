TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/20 19:35
Threshold
T$0.01268-4.37%
Union
U$0.0004228-2.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.059-3.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009103+0.31%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001717-3.70%

TikTok has publicly pushed back against claims that its Chinese owners are buying “Trump Coins,” the official meme coin linked to President Donald Trump.

Key Takeaways:

  • TikTok has denied accusations that its owners are buying Trump’s official meme coin.
  • Representative Brad Sherman claimed a $300M Trump Coin purchase tied to TikTok, citing GD Culture Group.
  • Critics questioned both Sherman’s crypto claims and the logic behind the alleged meme coin investment..

The social media platform’s official policy account addressed the controversy on Thursday through a post on X, calling the accusations “patently false and irresponsible.”

The remarks came in response to statements by California Democrat Brad Sherman, who alleged that TikTok’s parent company had plans to purchase $300 million worth of the Trump (TRUMP) meme coin.

“Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying ‘Trump Coins’ doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month,” the platform responded, highlighting inconsistencies in Sherman’s comments.

Trump Grants TikTok Third Extension Amid Rising Political Tensions

The allegations emerged shortly after Trump signed an executive order granting TikTok a 90-day extension to find a U.S. buyer, marking the third such delay in the ongoing standoff over national security concerns tied to the app’s Chinese ownership.

Sherman, a vocal critic of both TikTok and cryptocurrencies, cited reports involving GD Culture Group, a Nasdaq-listed firm that produces AI-driven content on TikTok.

The company reportedly announced plans in May to invest $300 million into both TRUMP and Bitcoin. Despite its presence on the platform, GD Culture has no formal ties to TikTok or its parent company ByteDance.

Sherman characterized the meme coin investment as a “$300 million bribe” to Trump, asserting that the coin was created “at no cost.”

Critics swiftly challenged both the legal foundation of his TikTok-related claims and the economic logic behind the meme coin remarks.

The backlash online was swift. Some users questioned Sherman’s credibility and accused him of pushing political narratives.

Others cast doubt on the feasibility of creating a cryptocurrency without incurring development or liquidity costs.

Sherman has long campaigned against the crypto sector, having previously called for a total ban on digital assets.

In contrast, Trump and his allies have recently embraced crypto, advocating for stablecoins as tools to reinforce the U.S. dollar’s global position.

Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum.

According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales.

That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January.

His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office.

As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.

The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

MYX Finance price went parabolic again as the recent short-squeeze resumed. However, the formation of a double-top pattern and the funding rate point to an eventual crash in the coming days. MYX Finance (MYX) came in the spotlight earlier this…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MYX Finance
MYX$3.11182+0.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:57
Share
United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

The post United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A United Airlines Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft departs at San Diego International Airport en route to New York on Aug. 24, 2024. Kevin Carter | Getty Images United Airlines on Wednesday forecast higher-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter after a rocky start to 2025. The carrier expects to earn between $3 and $3.50 a share for the last three months of the year, compared with analysts’ estimate of $2.86 a share. United has been expanding its flying capacity, while its rivals have scaled back some of their growth plans after a glut of flights weighed on fares this year. The airline increased capacity 7% in the third quarter over last year. Unit passenger revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell 3.3% for domestic travel and 7.1% for international. Sales from its lucrative loyalty program rose 9%. In an interview last month, United CEO Scott Kirby last month defended the airline’s growth plan and said the carrier was winning loyal customers through its network, new technology like complimentary inflight Wi-Fi, refreshed cabins and new lounges. “Those investments over almost a decade, combined with great service from our people, have allowed United to win and retain brand-loyal customers, leading to economic resilience even with macro economic volatility through the first three quarters of the year and significant upside as the economy and demand are improving in the fourth quarter,” Kirby said in a release on Wednesday. Still, for the third quarter, United beat earnings expectations, although its revenue fell short of estimates. Here is what United Airlines reported for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on estimates compiled by LSEG: Earnings per share: $2.78 adjusted vs. $2.62 expected Revenue: $15.23 billion vs. $15.33 billion expected United’s third-quarter revenue was $15.23 billion, up 2.6% from $14.84 billion last year.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01444-8.03%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.004532-11.18%
1
1$0.013344+73.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 04:13
Share
Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public […] The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,184.94-1.54%
Movement
MOVE$0.08025-4.52%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00781-1.38%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

United Airlines (UAL) 3Q 2025 earnings

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record First Outflow in a Week, Ethereum ETFs Follow With $1.89M Exit

Zeta Network partners with Solv Bitcoin to build out a $230 million BTC and SolvBTC treasury