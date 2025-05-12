Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

By: PANews
2025/05/12 10:12
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08626+4.55%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001712-4.08%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004633-4.45%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓5/12 Update:
$useless bonk founder buys $rato pepe author's new book role
$moodeng/$punt/$goat, $titcoin Bitcoin derivative concepts, historical highs
AI Agents market value exceeds $11 billion: $ROAST, virtuals new listing 50 times profit

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$194.09-3.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00786+0.38%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.38568-7.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved …
Union
U$0.006981-2.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000385+3.49%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/18 12:09
Share
Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

The company accepted Bitcoin and SolvBTC from investors in a private share deal, adding crypto assets to its corporate treasury. Zeta Network Group said on Wednesday that it raised about $230.8 million through a private share sale, with investors paying in Bitcoin (BTC) or SolvBTC — a wrapped Bitcoin-backed token issued by Solv Protocol.Under the deal, investors will receive newly issued Class A ordinary shares and warrants allowing them to buy additional shares later at $2.55 each. Each share and warrant pair was sold at a combined price of $1.70.According to Zeta, the arrangement will strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin-based assets as part of a broader treasury strategy. “By integrating SolvBTC into our treasury, we’re enhancing financial resilience with an instrument that combines Bitcoin’s scarcity with sustainable yield,” said Patrick Ngan, Zeta Network’s chief investment officer.Read more
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1186-4.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,749.68-1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009145+0.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:13
Share

Trending News

More

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

USD/JPY retreats as Greenback weakens on trade tensions, Fed easing bets and US fiscal gridlock