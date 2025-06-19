MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?

By: PANews
2025/06/19 10:25
Memecoin
MEME$0.0017-4.49%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11484-4.73%

Author:Haotian

When I was traveling in Lijiang and Dali, I chatted with several first-line builders, and they all mentioned the same feeling: the current Crypto primary market seems to be caught in a multiple crisis of "no way out":

1) The narrative has become completely meaningless, and casino culture has completely taken over?

In fact, what is truly scary is not that technical narratives cannot be delivered, but that everyone simply abandons narrative packaging and fully embraces the MEME-based casino culture.

The slow delivery of technical narratives is at least a matter of long-termism. There is the innovation cost cover of the early VC round, as well as the roadmap implementation process of the project party's early construction, testing, mainnet launch, etc. The transparent display during this period can help ordinary users recognize the strength of the project and form a value judgment.

But what about now? Everything has become a game of pure community operation and capital behind the scenes, with trading opportunities exaggerated to the point of being counted by day or even minute. When the market is no longer built around technical narratives for the long term, the risks of pure MEME trading are multiplied, and for most people, this market will become more dangerous.

2) Developers are leaving at an accelerated pace, and technological innovation is stagnating?

Data doesn’t lie. According to relevant data, the number of active Crypto developers on Github has dropped by nearly 30% from last year’s peak, while the number of engineer recruitment packages for AI and traditional technology companies has skyrocketed during the same period.

The logic is simple. When OpenAI, Google, and Meta are all competing for talent in the AI arms race to build a silicon-based civilization, how many developers can Crypto's narrative of "subverting the Internet" retain?

The point is that after two or three rounds of build cycles, Crypto developers are now stuck in a stage of internal friction where their enthusiasm for innovation is rapidly declining, and there are very few real technological breakthroughs from 0 to 1. Narrative concepts such as Restaking, Intent, and AI Agent have been popular one after another, but what about the actual applications? Where is PMF? For some reason, everyone is reinventing the wheel, but they are powerless and helpless to care about how far the wheel can go?

Originally, when people were caught in the market noise and garbage time, most of them still had a belief that if they held on, things would get better sooner or later. But what about now? Where are the Holders?

3) With a lack of incremental attraction in the OTC market, is Crypto becoming marginalized?

Crypto is obviously not attractive enough to off-market funds and talents. Look at the current situation: the real secondary copycat season is in the US stock AI market, and the real primary innovation market is in the web2AI field. Crypto's appeal to traditional VCs and top talents is decreasing, and it will instead be labeled as "speculation", losing its dignity.

The reason is that Crypto has no other strong trump cards except for the golden signboard of "issuing coins". Although ETFs have brought institutional funds, it is more of a recognition at the level of financial instruments. The inflow of funds from Wall Street is only used as asset allocation, and the connection with the altcoin market is far-fetched.

What scenarios require Crypto? In the past, the value of Crypto was that it provided a relatively free experimental space for financial innovation. However, when traditional financial institutions began to embrace this market through stablecoins, ETFs, etc., what irreplaceable value can Crypto bring to users besides the technical feature of "decentralization"?

Note: This topic is only for discussion. Although you may be confused, at least you are willing to believe that the real way out may be somewhere not far away. Staying optimistic is the best help. Otherwise, what else can you do?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$1.99787-1.32%
Threshold
T$0.01259-4.90%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8891+0.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Share
BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

The post BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Curacao, Curacao, September 17th, 2025, Chainwire BetFury steps onto the stage of SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 — one of the key gatherings in the iGaming calendar. From 16 to 18 September, the platform showcases its brand strength, deepens affiliate connections, and outlines its plans for global expansion. BetFury continues to play a role in the evolving crypto and iGaming partnership landscape. BetFury’s Participation at SBC Summit The SBC Summit gathers over 25,000 delegates, including 6,000+ affiliates — the largest concentration of affiliate professionals in iGaming. For BetFury, this isn’t just visibility, it’s a strategic chance to present its Affiliate Program to the right audience. Face-to-face meetings, dedicated networking zones, and affiliate-focused sessions make Lisbon the ideal ground to build new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. BetFury Meets Affiliate Leaders at its Massive Stand BetFury arrives at the summit with a massive stand placed right in the center of the Affiliate zone. Designed as a true meeting hub, the stand combines large LED screens, a sleek interior, and the best coffee at the event — but its core mission goes far beyond style. Here, BetFury’s team welcomes partners and affiliates to discuss tailored collaborations, explore growth opportunities across multiple GEOs, and expand its global Affiliate Program. To make the experience even more engaging, the stand also hosts: Affiliate Lottery — a branded drum filled with exclusive offers and personalized deals for affiliates. Merch Kits — premium giveaways to boost brand recognition and leave visitors with a lasting conference memory. Besides, at SBC Summit Lisbon, attendees have a chance to meet the BetFury team along…
Threshold
T$0.01259-4.90%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02862-2.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02362-1.99%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:20
Share
Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

While quarterly financial reports are not new for companies, they are new for DAOs, potentially setting a new standard for transparency. For the first time in crypto history, a decentralized network has filed professional-grade financials, potentially setting a new standard…
DAO Maker
DAO$0.08988-2.29%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008879-5.70%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 03:17
Share

Trending News

More

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000

EU Plans Centralized Oversight for Crypto Markets by Year-End