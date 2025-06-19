US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

By: PANews
2025/06/19 08:44
Union
U$0.00043-2.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-8.58%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008859-6.08%

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the U.S. dollar. He pointed out that digital assets are one of the most important phenomena today, but have long been ignored by governments. Bessant emphasized that the current government is committed to building the United States into a center for digital asset innovation, and the advancement of the GENIUS Act has taken this goal one step further.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FCA, crackdown on crypto

FCA, crackdown on crypto

The post FCA, crackdown on crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards on transparency, consumer protection, and digital custody, in order to strengthen market confidence and ensure safer operations for exchanges, wallets, and crypto service providers. The consultation was published on May 2, 2025, and opened a public discussion on operational responsibilities and safeguarding requirements for digital assets (CoinDesk). The goal is to make the rules clearer without hindering the sector’s evolution. According to the data collected by our regulatory monitoring team, in the first weeks following the publication, the feedback received from professionals and operators focused mainly on custody, incident reporting, and insurance requirements. Industry analysts note that many responses require technical clarifications on multi-sig, asset segregation, and recovery protocols, as well as proposals to scale obligations based on the size of the operator. FCA Consultation: What’s on the Table The consultation document clarifies how to apply rules inspired by traditional finance to the crypto perimeter, balancing innovation, market integrity, and user protection. In this context, the goal is to introduce minimum standards for all firms under the supervision of the FCA, an essential step for a more transparent and secure sector, with measurable benefits for users. The proposed pillars Obligations towards consumers: assessment on the extension of the Consumer Duty – a requirement that mandates companies to provide “good outcomes” – to crypto services, with outcomes for users that are traceable and verifiable. Operational resilience: introduction of continuity requirements, incident response plans, and periodic testing to ensure the operational stability of platforms even in adverse scenarios. Financial Crime Prevention: strengthening AML/CFT measures through more stringent transaction monitoring and structured counterpart checks. Custody and safeguarding: definition of operational methods for the segregation of client assets, secure…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02347-2.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014432-14.22%
WELL3
WELL$0.00008+7.38%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:40
Share
Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

While quarterly financial reports are not new for companies, they are new for DAOs, potentially setting a new standard for transparency. For the first time in crypto history, a decentralized network has filed professional-grade financials, potentially setting a new standard…
DAO Maker
DAO$0.09-2.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008925-5.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 03:17
Share
Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000

Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000

The post Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000 | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-price-to-hit-14000/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014432-14.22%
Sign
SIGN$0.04255-1.39%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0003609+2.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 02:50
Share

Trending News

More

FCA, crackdown on crypto

Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000

Stephen Miran says Fed rate cuts urgently needed as trade tensions rise

Analysis Firm Warns: “Sell-Off Risk Has Increased in These 6 Altcoins”