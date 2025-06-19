Senate Passes GENIUS Act, Paving Way for $239B Stablecoin Expansion

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/19 02:49
The U.S. Senate has passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act in a 68–30 vote, marking the first time lawmakers have approved legislation focused on digital assets—a move welcomed by industry leaders.

The bill gained bipartisan support, with 18 Democrats joining most Republicans in favor. Only two Republicans opposed the measure. The GENIUS Act introduces a federal framework to regulate stablecoins, requiring dollar-backed reserves and clearly defined roles for state and federal oversight.

The bill seeks to integrate stablecoins into the broader financial system more securely, responding to longstanding calls from the crypto industry and financial institutions for consistent rules.

Anil Oncu, CEO of Bitpace, called the vote a turning point. “The bill provides the clarity businesses have been waiting for and allows stablecoins’ speed and cost benefits to be safely integrated by banks, PSPs, and card networks,” he said.

Oncu explains that the stablecoin supply has grown from under $10 billion to $239 billion in just five years, showing the need for safeguards and regulatory consistency.

Industry Leaders and Advocates Applaud the Move

Stand With Crypto, a U.S.-based crypto advocacy group, also welcomes the Senate’s decision, describing it as a key step toward securing America’s place in the evolving digital financial lsector.

The group, which represents a grassroots network of developers, users, and builders, advocates for stablecoin regulation to support innovation and consumer protection.

“Stablecoins play a critical role in America’s digital economy, bridging crypto and fiat currencies,” said Mason Lynaugh, community director at Stand With Crypto.

“We need legislation that ensures they are safe, fully backed, and transparent while fostering competition and innovation in the marketplace. This bill moves us closer to that reality.”

The organization says it will score lawmakers based on their votes on the GENIUS Act, using the results in future crypto policy scorecards to track political alignment on key industry issues.

A Bid to Reinforce U.S. Crypto Leadership

Beyond regulating stablecoins, the GENIUS Act is being seen as part of a broader attempt to re-establish the U.S. as a leader in blockchain development.

The lack of clear regulations has pushed some developers and companies abroad. According to Stand With Crypto, the U.S. share of global blockchain developers has dropped by roughly 14% since 2018, falling to 26% by 2023.

Industry voices argue that regulatory uncertainty is hindering and deterring institutional interest in the crypto sector. With stablecoins increasingly used in both retail and business payments, the GENIUS Act is positioned to help bridge those gaps by laying the groundwork.

Liat Shetret, vice president of global policy and regulation at blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, called the Senate vote “a pivotal step in shaping the country’s digital asset future.” She added,

“It’s clear that robust consumer protections and market integrity safeguards were central to driving approval, and the GENIUS Act benefited from strong nonpartisan support.”

The House is expected to take up the legislation in the coming weeks. While some industry advocates have urged rapid passage, others, including the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, are pressing for key changes to address potential risks to financial stability.

FCA, crackdown on crypto

FCA, crackdown on crypto

The post FCA, crackdown on crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards on transparency, consumer protection, and digital custody, in order to strengthen market confidence and ensure safer operations for exchanges, wallets, and crypto service providers. The consultation was published on May 2, 2025, and opened a public discussion on operational responsibilities and safeguarding requirements for digital assets (CoinDesk). The goal is to make the rules clearer without hindering the sector’s evolution. According to the data collected by our regulatory monitoring team, in the first weeks following the publication, the feedback received from professionals and operators focused mainly on custody, incident reporting, and insurance requirements. Industry analysts note that many responses require technical clarifications on multi-sig, asset segregation, and recovery protocols, as well as proposals to scale obligations based on the size of the operator. FCA Consultation: What’s on the Table The consultation document clarifies how to apply rules inspired by traditional finance to the crypto perimeter, balancing innovation, market integrity, and user protection. In this context, the goal is to introduce minimum standards for all firms under the supervision of the FCA, an essential step for a more transparent and secure sector, with measurable benefits for users. The proposed pillars Obligations towards consumers: assessment on the extension of the Consumer Duty – a requirement that mandates companies to provide “good outcomes” – to crypto services, with outcomes for users that are traceable and verifiable. Operational resilience: introduction of continuity requirements, incident response plans, and periodic testing to ensure the operational stability of platforms even in adverse scenarios. Financial Crime Prevention: strengthening AML/CFT measures through more stringent transaction monitoring and structured counterpart checks. Custody and safeguarding: definition of operational methods for the segregation of client assets, secure…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:40
Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

While quarterly financial reports are not new for companies, they are new for DAOs, potentially setting a new standard for transparency. For the first time in crypto history, a decentralized network has filed professional-grade financials, potentially setting a new standard…
Crypto.news2025/10/16 03:17
Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000

Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000

The post Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000 | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-price-to-hit-14000/
