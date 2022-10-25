Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

By: PANews
2022/10/25 11:22
SUMMIT
A glance into the future of global industries, we see undergoing transformations as well as emerging opportunities. The future is uncertain, yet we will accept, conquer, and embrace it as did our ancestors before us. In our journey to the future, how can we take advantage of innovations such as Blockchain technologies and Cryptoeconomics to empower our lives? How can we continue and thrive in a post-Covid world? How should we invest and prepare for the New Era of the business world? What is the influencer/creator economy? What does sustainability mean to the industries and corporate culture? Join us under the California sunlight and the Starry Night of discoveries, recognitions, inspirations, and celebrations at the Hurun America U30 Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on Nov. 10th, 2022.

01 Event Description

OSCARS of Business, Venture Capitals, and Web3.0 Innovations

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs. We want to inspire the next generation in learning from the successful Unicorn/U30s Start-up founders, Venture Capitals, and CEOs of Multinationals/Established family businesses. The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will bring together young ambitious entrepreneurs and outstanding American Venture Capital professionals to discuss topics of America’s future economy, entrepreneurship, and Web3.0 innovations.

The following two Hurun Awards will be presented at the Awards Ceremony Gala Dinner:

·Hurun America Under 30s To Watch 2022

·Hurun America Best Blockchain & Web3 Innovations Awards 2022

Featured Awardees:

The Hurun Awards are given on an annual basis to recognize organizations and individuals who have made outstanding achievements in their own business fields as well as people who have made significant contributions to their communities. This year's Hurun America U30 Summit will also kickstart a series of Hurun awards all over the world.

02 Hosts and Featured Guests

Hurun America U30 Summit Gala Hosts

·Chris Max:

oA polyglot entertainer and education influencer, Chris is known across his 5 million followers and students as 马老师, who speaks 8 different languages and is motivated to make language learning a world-wide accessibility. Chris is also the Co-founder and CEO of Speakeasy, a cross-border language education platform.

·Erica Yang:

oThe founder and CEO of Real Hype Creative Technology, a cross-border marketing agency and venture studio.

丨Featured Guests丨

03 Event Information

Hurun America U30 Summit Event Date

Thursday, Nov. 10th, 2022

Hurun America U30 Summit Event Location

Fairmont Century Plaza

2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067

 

Charity Partner

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Hurun America U30 Summit Event Agenda at A Glance

Morning Sessions 9:00AM - 11:30AM

·Opening Speech

·Panel 1 - Influencer Economy Panel co-hosted by UpHonest Capital

·Panel 2 - U30s Awardees Panel (Topics on Education, Health, and Technology)

Intermission 11:30AM - 1:00PM

Afternoon Sessions 1:00PM - 4:30PM

·Panel 3 - “The Future of Web3.0: How does Web3.0 Change Our Lives?”

·Panel 4 - Female Leadership Panel

·Panel 5 - Tech Company Panel

·Panel 6 - Web3 and Innovations Panel co-hosted by Fenbushi Capital

·Panel 7 - VC and Investors Panel

Networking/Welcoming Guests 4:30PM - 6:00PM

Gala Dinner Registration 6:00PM - 6:30PM

Awards Ceremony/Gala Dinner with Live Performances 6:30PM - 10:00PM

Dress Code

Business casual for all attendees

Business formal for guest speakers and award recipients

04 Early Bird Ticket Sales

https://events.humanitix.com/hurun-report-america-summit-2022?_ga=2.135912881.183706311.1665605559-1131272927.1664930393

Click this link to purchase your Hurun America U30 Summit ticket today. Join us at the most anticipated American Business Community Event in 2022 and network face-to-face with the top influencers, industry leaders, founders, executives, and venture capitalists all at once!

PANewsDiscounts

Use discount code “PANEWS”for a 10% discount.

（All Day Tickets don’t apply）

05 About Hurun Report

Promoting Entrepreneurship Through Lists & Research

Hurun is a research, media, and investment group that has been promoting entrepreneurship since 1999. Established in the UK, Hurun has a major presence in China, India, France, Australia, Japan, and Luxembourg. In 2020, Hurun generated 8 billion combined impressions both online and offline, a year-on-year increase of 50%, on the back of providing lists and research reports. With over 22 years of experience in China and 6 years globally, 2022 is the year Hurun officially entered the North American market.

·Hurun Video Intro

oHurun ReportIntroduction

·Previous Hurun Global Events

oHurun & PwC Australia 2021 Sydney Gala Dinner Event Recap Video

oHurun & PwC Australia 2019 Event Series Recap Video

oHurun Canada Summit 2022 Recap Video

06 Partners

