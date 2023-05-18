Ethereum Singapore 2023 To Bridge Over 2,000 Web3 Developers, Talents With The Local Ecosystem

By: PANews
2023/05/18 13:37

Ethereum Singapore 2023, which will bring together builders, developers and communities to grow the thriving Ethereum ecosystem, is all set to raise its curtains on 10 September. The 3-day event held at Singapore’s National Gallery is supported by community partners including the Ethereum Singapore Meetup Group, and sets the stage to spotlight Web3’s potential for good with real use cases from local non-profit organizations. It is expected to draw over 2000 developers from around the world.

The theme of the event ‘Infinite Garden City’ reflects Singapore’s identity as a city in a garden and mirrors the vision of Ethereum as an infinite garden for all that organically evolves with the support of people that nurture the space.

It aims to cultivate local impact in the non profits and public goods space, and seed the future of talents while showcasing how local communities can come together to create a vibrant tapestry of Singapore's Ethereum ecosystem.

“Singapore has been the global poster child for efficiencies in transportation, infrastructure, and healthcare. We’re excited to spotlight another side of Singapore which is its beating heart - our local communities. Ethereum Singapore 2023 will be an opportunity for the Ethereum community to come down and tackle problems while devising meaningful solutions in the non-profit space and show the world the possibilities to use tech for good,” says Qing Ze Hum, Lead of Ethereum Singapore 2023.

“Since the first Ethereum conference that was hosted in 2015, the Singapore community has grown into an Asian powerhouse, attracting all kinds of new Dapps, innovation and funding interests, and talent into the country. Come 2023, we are very optimistic about what the next 5 years will bring with this developer-focused conference,” says Shaun Djie, Founder of Ethereum Singapore Meetup Group. Founded in 2016, the community has grown to over 9,000 members with the goal to engage and expand the Ethereum ecosystem in Singapore.

The event will be split into thematic spaces including decentralized finance, infrastructure, security, and builders, each serving as a community hub while being a hotpot of incredible ideas and action. From beginner workshops on how to get started participating in the Ethereum ecosystem, to inspiring and technical talks on advanced topics such as privacy, scaling, and zero-knowledge technology, it will appeal to technology enthusiasts and businesses whichever growth stage they are in.

A hackathon focused on public goods will solve challenges outlined by local non profit and social enterprises and consist of quadratic funding wherein participating organizations will vote for their favorite projects and pick winners. All of this will culminate into an open-source

playbook that will be published globally to serve as an inspiration for people wanting to do this with their local communities too.

To register and receive Ethereum Singapore 2023 updates visit www.ethereumsingapore.com.

About Ethereum Singapore

Ethereum Singapore aims to spotlight and harness Web3 for good. Driven by community partners, like the Ethereum Singapore Meetup Group, it brings together developers, builders, creators on one platform to solve real-life problems that non-profit organizations face and demonstrate what the Ethereum ecosystem can do. The event consists of an open source hackathon, engaging workshops and inspiring talks on technical Web3 topics.

Website: www.ethereumsingapore.com Twitter: @ethereum_sg

