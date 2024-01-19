First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed

By: PANews
2024/01/19 12:58

First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed

TOKEN2049, the leading global Web3 and crypto conference series, has unveiled the initial speaker lineup for its inaugural Dubai edition, which will be taking place from 18-19 April 2024.

The first round of the event’s speaker lineup has been made public. The list includes Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether; Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon; Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder of BitMEX; Roger Ver, angel investor and founder of Bitcoin.com; Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink; and Daniel Alegre, CEO of Yuga Labs, amongst 50 other industry leaders.

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said, “Following the success of our latest iteration of TOKEN2049 in Singapore, we’re immensely proud and excited to bring the world’s premier crypto conference to an entirely new region. Traction for the event so far has been phenomenal with thousands of registrations already, setting the stage for what will no doubt be a completely sold-out event. Today is the first of many exciting announcements to come in the lead-up to the event in April 2024.”

Set to be held at Madinat Jumeirah, a world-class, luxury five-star resort, TOKEN2049 Dubai will see entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry leaders, and global media gather to discuss the most prevalent topics across crypto and Web3. Throughout TOKEN2049 Week, taking place 15-21 April 2024, attendees will participate in a wide range of side events, workshops, and exclusive networking opportunities.

TOKEN2049 Dubai has also revealed the names of a handful of the title sponsors confirmed thus far. The list includes a number of industry-leading cryptocurrency exchanges and marketplaces such as BingX – empowering traders and a gateway for the next billion crypto users; CoinW – the pioneering crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million users; Zeebu – the Web3 powered neobank, tailormade for telecom settlements; M2 – an Abu Dhabi based crypto investment platform, TRON – decentralizing the web and DWF Labs – a global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm.

TOKEN2049 Dubai will welcome exhibitors from around the world to showcase their projects at the conference. Building on the success of TOKEN2049 Singapore, which took place in September 2023 and brought together over 300 exhibitors and more than 10,000 attendees, with 80 percent coming from overseas, TOKEN2049 is set to break records in the MENA region and further cement its position as the leading global Web3 event series.

###

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, is available for interview.

The full list of TOKEN2049 Dubai speakers can be found here.

Projects looking to inquire about sponsorship of TOKEN2049 Dubai, can visit here.

ABOUT TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global conference series, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry. To date, editions have been held at leading digital asset capitals including Hong Kong, Singapore, and London, with its latest edition taking place in Dubai in April 2024.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors. Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01269-4.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,613.14-1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02336-3.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:22
Share
Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

The company accepted Bitcoin and SolvBTC from investors in a private share deal, adding crypto assets to its corporate treasury. Zeta Network Group said on Wednesday that it raised about $230.8 million through a private share sale, with investors paying in Bitcoin (BTC) or SolvBTC — a wrapped Bitcoin-backed token issued by Solv Protocol.Under the deal, investors will receive newly issued Class A ordinary shares and warrants allowing them to buy additional shares later at $2.55 each. Each share and warrant pair was sold at a combined price of $1.70.According to Zeta, the arrangement will strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin-based assets as part of a broader treasury strategy. “By integrating SolvBTC into our treasury, we’re enhancing financial resilience with an instrument that combines Bitcoin’s scarcity with sustainable yield,” said Patrick Ngan, Zeta Network’s chief investment officer.Read more
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1178-5.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,613.14-1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009079-0.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:13
Share
Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

Institutional moves and positive Funding Rates signal renewed confidence in Solana’s market outlook.
Solana
SOL$193.46-4.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

USD/JPY retreats as Greenback weakens on trade tensions, Fed easing bets and US fiscal gridlock

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks