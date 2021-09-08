YAY

YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

AdYAY

SıralamaNo.2360

Bazar Dəyəri$0,00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0,00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)%0,00

Dövriyyə Təklifi687.746.250

Maksimum Təklif0

Ümumi Təchizat1.000.000.000

Dövriyyə Faizi%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.09812082,2021-09-08

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000180253611537279,2023-03-13

İctimai BlokçeynBSC

Sektor

Sosial Media

