XEP

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

AdXEP

Sıralama No.1361

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.00%

Dövriyyə Təklifi18,199,627,332.85416

Maksimum Təklif30,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat18,199,627,332.85416

Dövriyyə Faizi0.6066%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.00364294,2021-02-06

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000164469871839282,2023-09-24

İctimai Blokçeyn XEP

Sektor

