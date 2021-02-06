XEP
XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future
SıralamaNo.1361
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.00%
Dövriyyə Təklifi18,199,627,332.85416
Maksimum Təklif30,000,000,000
Ümumi Təchizat18,199,627,332.85416
Dövriyyə Faizi0.6066%
Buraxılış Tarixi--
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.00364294,2021-02-06
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000164469871839282,2023-09-24
İctimai BlokçeynXEP
