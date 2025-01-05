VNTR
VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.
AdVNTR
SıralamaNo.1813
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.02%
Dövriyyə Təklifi432,996,944
Maksimum Təklif499,996,944
Ümumi Təchizat499,996,944
Dövriyyə Faizi0.8659%
Buraxılış Tarixi--
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.001594912600171326,2025-03-11
İctimai BlokçeynSOL
Sektor
Sosial Media
