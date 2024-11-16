SKICAT

A meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture.

SıralamaNo.1994

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.01%

Dövriyyə Təklifi990,154,868

Maksimum Təklif990,154,867

Ümumi Təchizat990,154,867

Dövriyyə Faizi1%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.05305312849743279,2024-12-10

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000119803525626322,2024-11-16

İctimai BlokçeynBASE

TəqdimatA meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture.

