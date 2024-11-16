SKICAT
A meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture.
SıralamaNo.1994
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.01%
Dövriyyə Təklifi990,154,868
Maksimum Təklif990,154,867
Ümumi Təchizat990,154,867
Dövriyyə Faizi1%
Buraxılış Tarixi--
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.05305312849743279,2024-12-10
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000119803525626322,2024-11-16
İctimai BlokçeynBASE
Sektor
