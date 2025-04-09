SHIFU
The memecoin world has lost its way.Chaotic, oversaturated, and chasing new hype every week without purpose. The space has lost its discipline, focus, and vision. Enter SHIFU, the Master of All. Born from the legacy of Shiba Inu and Imaginary Ones, SHIFU is more than a token—it’s a guiding force, a teacher, and a leader, bringing discipline, wisdom, and leadership to an unruly market. The Master of All has arrived.
SıralamaNo.9178
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.00%
Dövriyyə Təklifi0
Maksimum Təklif100,000,000,000
Ümumi Təchizat100,000,000,000
Dövriyyə Faizi0%
Buraxılış Tarixi--
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi1516.7577502866668,2025-04-25
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000006932320616391,2025-04-09
İctimai BlokçeynETH
Sektor
Sosial Media
