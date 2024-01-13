RODAI

RODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.

AdRODAI

SıralamaNo.2539

Bazar Dəyəri$0,00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0,00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0,00%

Dövriyyə Təklifi54 799 095 330 128,3

Maksimum Təklif69 420 000 000 000

Ümumi Təchizat69 356 059 317 315,3

Dövriyyə Faizi0.7893%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.000000120662069818,2024-03-12

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000000000040371775,2024-01-13

İctimai BlokçeynSOL

Sektor

Sosial Media

