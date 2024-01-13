RODAI
RODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.
SıralamaNo.2539
Bazar Dəyəri$0,00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0,00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0,00%
Dövriyyə Təklifi54 799 095 330 128,3
Maksimum Təklif69 420 000 000 000
Ümumi Təchizat69 356 059 317 315,3
Dövriyyə Faizi0.7893%
Buraxılış Tarixi--
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.000000120662069818,2024-03-12
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.000000000040371775,2024-01-13
İctimai BlokçeynSOL
Sektor
Sosial Media
