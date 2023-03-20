RJV
Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.
AdRJV
SıralamaNo.1440
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.11%
Dövriyyə Təklifi565,833,103
Maksimum Təklif1,000,000,000
Ümumi Təchizat1,000,000,000
Dövriyyə Faizi0.5658%
Buraxılış Tarixi--
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11
İctimai BlokçeynETH
TəqdimatRejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.
Sektor
Sosial Media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.