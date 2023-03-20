RJV

Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.

SıralamaNo.1440

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)0.11%

Dövriyyə Təklifi565,833,103

Maksimum Təklif1,000,000,000

Ümumi Təchizat1,000,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi0.5658%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11

İctimai BlokçeynETH

