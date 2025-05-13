RDAC

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

AdRDAC

SıralamaNo.1668

Bazar Dəyəri$0,00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0,00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)15,54%

Dövriyyə Təklifi132 338 046,17067112

Maksimum Təklif1 000 000 000

Ümumi Təchizat1 000 000 000

Dövriyyə Faizi0.1323%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.07676394485297608,2025-05-13

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.014238099744875993,2025-05-26

İctimai BlokçeynBASE

TəqdimatRedacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

Sektor

Sosial Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.