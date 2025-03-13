OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
SıralamaNo.1233
Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00
Bazar Payı%
Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)7.29%
Dövriyyə Təklifi144,430,000
Maksimum Təklif0
Ümumi Təchizat1,000,000,000
Dövriyyə Faizi%
Buraxılış Tarixi--
Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--
Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
İctimai BlokçeynETH
