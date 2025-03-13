OIK

Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

AdOIK

SıralamaNo.1233

Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Tamamilə Azaldılmış Bazar Dəyəri$0.00

Bazar Payı%

Ticarət Həcmi/Bazar Dəyəri (24 Saat)7.29%

Dövriyyə Təklifi144,430,000

Maksimum Təklif0

Ümumi Təchizat1,000,000,000

Dövriyyə Faizi%

Buraxılış Tarixi--

Aktivin ilk dəfə buraxıldığı qiymət--

Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13

Ən Aşağı Qiymət0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20

İctimai BlokçeynETH

TəqdimatSpace Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

Sektor

Sosial Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHüququi Xəbərdarlıq: Məlumatlar cmc tərəfindən təmin edilir və investisiya məsləhəti kimi qəbul edilməməlidir.